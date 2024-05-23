Get $500 off Dreame's Roboticmower A1 and Watch Your Lawn Thrive

Memorial Day is quickly approaching and it's bring a host of deals and discounts across the board. You've probably heard of, or maybe you own one of the best robot vacuum cleaners around -- but what about robot lawn mowers? Well, the Roboticmower exists and you can snag one now at $500 off. These yardwork Roombas were created by Dreame and they typically come with a hefty price tag. The Dreame Roboticmower A1 normally retails for $2,500, but with code DreameA1USA you can snag it on Amazon for $2,000.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

Of course, we know that's still a lot of money, but if you've got a big yard and you're committed to keeping your lawn beautiful, then this is more of an investment. Plus, instead of spending time mowing, you could be catching up on your favorite shows or spending time with family and friends. With the Roboticmower, you can set it and forget it.

The Roboticmower A1 is kind of a dream machine. The company boasts you'll experience "superior mowing like never before." The robot mower comes packed with features like 3D omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, wireless boundary setup, zone management and lift-alerts. Those lift-alerts will be especially useful if you have kids or if someone tries to steal your new gadget. Everything can be set up and monitored via the Roboticmower app, available wherever you download apps. And when the job is done, the mower is easy to clean. It has a waterproof rating of IPX6, which means you can quickly grab a hose and wash down the exterior and bottom of your robotic lawn mower without worrying about causing damage. You'll also get a cleaning brush in the box, along with replacement blades, a charging station and an adapter.

Now, if the Roboticmower is still out of your budget but you do like the idea of a robot taking over your chore list, consider a new vacuum instead -- we've compiled a list of the best robot vacuum deals to shop right now.