Get 3 Months of SiriusXM and Listen to All Your Favorite Tunes for Just $1

You can stream SiriusXM in your car, on a mobile app, on a web browser or via Alexa or Google Home devices. And for a limited time, you can score a three-month subscription to SiriusXM for only $1. You can sign up for either just the app or for the app and your car to qualify for this price. There's no set expiration date listed for this offer, so we'd recommend signing up soon to avoid missing out.

With this subscription, you can listen to more than 400 channels varying from music, sports channels, podcasts, and more. There are multiple plans to choose from, but each will cost you just $1 to try for your first three months of service. After that time, the price of the plan will increase to the standard price per month: $10 for All Access (App only), $14 for Music Showcase with over 100 channels, $19 for Music & Entertainment with over 400 channels or $24 for the top-tier Platinum plan with over 425 channels, including sports, Howard Stern and more exclusives. This offer is a great way to try out the streaming service for a few months to see if it's something you want to invest in long-term. Keep in mind, this offer is valid for new users only.

