Fitness is key to a healthy lifestyle, and getting in a good workout a few times per week is part of that. Going to the gym to work out may not be the best option for everyone, especially people who juggle busy schedules. Thankfully, there are increasing options for complete at-home workouts with little to no equipment that anyone can do in the comfort of their own space and at their pace. While there are a lot of workout equipment brands that get the job done, TRX surpasses most in quality and right now, some of their weighted balls and kettle bells are on sale for 25% off.

There's no listed expiration date, so this deal should run as long as supplies last. Whether you're looking to save on time, money and space or upgrade your home gym, these deals are worth checking out.

Amazon This 4-kg (8.8 pounds) kettlebell is now 14% off. This ultra-durable kettlebell was put through a gravity cast molding process. There are different weights of this kettlebell all priced accordingly, but you can save $10 on the 6-kg (13.2 pounds) kettlebell, which is now $25.

Amazon This 16-pound (7.3 kg) wallball is just as versatile as a kettlebell, if not more. It's great for everything from wall ball throws to traditional trunk twists, squats, sit-ups and presses. The wall ball has interior filling that will keep its shape and easy-to-grip construction. Save $8 on the 7.3-kg ball, or choose from eight weight options at regular price.