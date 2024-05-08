X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Final Few Days to Start Your Fitness Journey With Jillian Michaels for a Low Price

The Fitness App, created by fitness mogul Jillian Michaels, is now discounted to 66% off with this deal from StackSocial.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The logo for Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App is displayed against a red background.
The Fitness App/CNET

Health and fitness are very important, but they can be easily overlooked when our lives get busy. One way to help you stay on top of your routine is by downloading a fitness app, which can be a convenient way to keep track of your fitness journey. The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels is one option with many features, such as tons of workout videos and a meal planning system. Right now, new users can sign up for a lifetime membership for just $150. It will normally run you $20 a month or $150 a year, so even just sticking with it for a couple of years makes this a remarkable deal, sans recurring fees. If you want to take advantage of it though, make sure to do so now as this deal expires on May 13.

See at StackSocial

The app has audio-only workouts for indoor and outside exercise, audio-only meditations for improving focus and mental well-being, an advanced meal planner system and access to the content on Jillian Michaels' DVD collection. You can follow along with over 1,000 workout exercises, all shot in HD. Whether you're looking for an advanced workout, you want the bare-bones basics or you're somewhere in the middle, this app has the workout you need. You can swap out exercises and even ban ones that don't work for you, and you can adjust transition times and target the body parts you want to tone. 

Have your own exercise equipment at home? You can select workouts that use what you have. Features like Beat Sync mean that your workout can adjust to the pace of the music you're listening to, making it easier to stay engaged and draw inspiration from your favorite soundtrack on the road to your better self. And with lifetime access, this investment will be a tool you can always rely on as you improve your overall health and wellness.

If you want to invest in other great workout tools, be sure to check out our roundups of the latest Apple Watch deals and best Fitbit deals currently available.

More shopping deals from CNET
See at CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.