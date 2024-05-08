Final Few Days to Start Your Fitness Journey With Jillian Michaels for a Low Price

Health and fitness are very important, but they can be easily overlooked when our lives get busy. One way to help you stay on top of your routine is by downloading a fitness app, which can be a convenient way to keep track of your fitness journey. The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels is one option with many features, such as tons of workout videos and a meal planning system. Right now, new users can sign up for a lifetime membership for just $150. It will normally run you $20 a month or $150 a year, so even just sticking with it for a couple of years makes this a remarkable deal, sans recurring fees. If you want to take advantage of it though, make sure to do so now as this deal expires on May 13.

The app has audio-only workouts for indoor and outside exercise, audio-only meditations for improving focus and mental well-being, an advanced meal planner system and access to the content on Jillian Michaels' DVD collection. You can follow along with over 1,000 workout exercises, all shot in HD. Whether you're looking for an advanced workout, you want the bare-bones basics or you're somewhere in the middle, this app has the workout you need. You can swap out exercises and even ban ones that don't work for you, and you can adjust transition times and target the body parts you want to tone.

Have your own exercise equipment at home? You can select workouts that use what you have. Features like Beat Sync mean that your workout can adjust to the pace of the music you're listening to, making it easier to stay engaged and draw inspiration from your favorite soundtrack on the road to your better self. And with lifetime access, this investment will be a tool you can always rely on as you improve your overall health and wellness.

