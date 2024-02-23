File Your Taxes for Less With One of These Discounted Software Services
Make sure you file correctly and on time with these tax software deals. And save while doing it!
No one enjoys filing taxes but it's tax season and it has to be done. To help make your filing easier this year, consider using tax software from companies like H&R Block and TurboTax. This is a great way to make sure you're doing it correctly and getting the maximum refund available. If you sign up now, you'll get a pretty decent discount to get you started. So, take a second to browse, and be sure to file before the April 15 deadline.
TurboTax has a super intuitive interface that'll quickly and easily guide you through completing your taxes without unnecessary questions. TurboTax has a free option available for filers with Form 1040 and limited tax credits. Around 37% of taxpayers qualify, so it's a good option for a decent chunk of people with straightforward filing needs, though you'll need to opt for the paid version if things are a little more complicated.
If you've got an idea of what you're doing, this plan from H&R Block could be good for you. H&R Block is offering 15% off its DIY plans. This company ranked second in our tax software testing, just behind TurboTax, and is still a good fit for a lot of folks, especially when it's available at a discount.
With TaxAct, you can save 20% off federal filings. Hiring a professional isn't an option for many people so this is a good alternative. We particularly like TaxAct's $100,000 accuracy guarantee which promises to get you an accurate refund and the maximum allowable by law.
Right now, you can save 15% off TaxSlayer's Classic, Premium and Self-Employed plans using the code SAVE15. It's our top pick for freelancers and self-employed folks and includes support from tax professionals versed in self-employment taxes, as well as services like year-round tax payment reminders and audit defense that lasts three years.
