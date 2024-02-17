Key Tax Filing Deadlines for 2024 You Don't Want to Forget

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, now's the time to get your important tax documents together from employers, mortgage companies, investment firms and more. While Tax Day is still two months away, it can sneak up on you, so it's best to be prepared. Also note that Presidents Day weekend is a busy time for calls to the IRS, so if you have questions, you may experience a long wait time if you call for help.

When it comes to state taxes, a majority of states adhere to the federal government's timetable, but some have their own schedule. (See more below.)

Here are the dates you need to know to get you through this tax season. For more on taxes, here's how to set up an account on the IRS website, what to know about this year's child tax credit and what to know about our picks for the best tax software.

How soon can I file my 2023 tax return?

The 2024 tax season officially began on Jan. 29. That means the agency is now accepting and processing tax returns if you'd like to get an early start on submitting them.

Note that employers are required to send employees their W-2 and 1099 income tax forms by the end of January, so if you don't have yours yet check your mailbox and contact your company's HR or payroll department.

When is the deadline for filing a 2023 tax return with the IRS?

If you like to wait till the last second, the deadline to file federal tax returns for most taxpayers is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayers living in Maine or Massachusetts have until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to file because of the Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day holidays, the IRS said.

If you live in a federally declared disaster area -- such as parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island this year -- you may have additional time to file.

If you're serving abroad in the military, you may also be granted additional time to file.

What's the deadline to file for a tax extension?

April 15 is also the deadline to file a tax extension with the IRS. Getting an extension doesn't change the payment deadline. It just gives you until October to complete the relevant paperwork. You still have to pay any estimate amount you owe by April 15 to avoid late penalties.

Some states have later tax return deadlines

What about deadlines for filing state taxes? Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming don't collect income taxes.

Of the 41 states that do, most adhere to the April 15 federal filing deadline. There are some exceptions, including Delaware, Iowa, Louisiana and Virginia.

In most cases, taxpayers can request an automatic filing extension for their state, but they still have to make any outstanding payments by the original deadline.

Check with your state Department of Revenue for the most up-to-date information.

When can I expect my refund?



The IRS says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect their refund within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.

By law, the IRS must wait until at least mid-February to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 27, 2024, for taxpayers who use direct deposit and have no other issues.

For more on taxes, learn which tax-prep software is the best and get up to speed on tax breaks for homeowners.