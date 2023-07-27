England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 5th Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere
The Wallabies go in search of their first series victory in England for over twenty years.
The Manchester weather may have put paid to this final Ashes instalment being a cliffhanger for the ages, but there's still plenty to play for as England face Australia at The Oval in London for this fifth and final Test match.
The hosts had pummelled the Wallabies in the 4th Test, only for the intervention of heavy rain, causing the the match to be called a draw.
That result washed away England's hopes of levelling the series, with the Aussies now having an unassailable 2-1 series lead that ensures that they retain the Ashes.
Ben Stokes' men nevertheless still have the opportunity to level the series here and prevent their rivals from scoring their first Test series victory on English turf since 2001.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.
England vs. Australia 5th Test: When and where?
The fifth Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at The Oval in London, between Thursday, July 21 and Monday, July 31. Play is set to start each day at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).
How to watch the England vs. Australia 5th Test online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in the UK
Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Old Trafford via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the match.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.
Livestream the 5th Ashes Test in Australia for free
Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.
That also means you'll be able to livestream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.
9Now has dedicated apps for most smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android. The service is also the place to stream Love Island in Australia.
Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in the US
This final Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch a large selection of cricket action, including the Ashes. Read our ESPN Plus review.
Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in India
Cricket fans in India can watch this third Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.
Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year.
Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming live cricket may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
