England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 5th Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere

The Manchester weather may have put paid to this final Ashes instalment being a cliffhanger for the ages, but there's still plenty to play for as England face Australia at The Oval in London for this fifth and final Test match.

The hosts had pummelled the Wallabies in the 4th Test, only for the intervention of heavy rain, causing the the match to be called a draw.

That result washed away England's hopes of levelling the series, with the Aussies now having an unassailable 2-1 series lead that ensures that they retain the Ashes.

Ben Stokes' men nevertheless still have the opportunity to level the series here and prevent their rivals from scoring their first Test series victory on English turf since 2001.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

Ben Stokes' attacking England side look set to level the series against Pat Cummins' Australia in Manchester, only for adverse weather to scupper their hopes. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England vs. Australia 5th Test: When and where?



The fifth Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at The Oval in London, between Thursday, July 21 and Monday, July 31. Play is set to start each day at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).

How to watch the England vs. Australia 5th Test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Old Trafford via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the match.

Now Watch the Ashes 2023 in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the 5th Ashes Test in Australia for free



Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you'll be able to livestream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in the US



This final Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

Livestream the England vs. Australia 5th Test in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this third Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.

Sony Liv Streaming the Ashes cricket series in India Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year. See at Sony Liv

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN

