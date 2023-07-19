England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 4th Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere

After England's heroics at Headingley, the Ashes series is up for grabs as the hosts take on Australia at Old Trafford for the 4th Test.

The Wallabies remain in control of the series with a 2-1 lead coming into this encounter, but Ben Stokes and Co's win in the 3rd Test showed England have the resilience to pull off a comeback for the ages.

With James Anderson on his home ground and Mark Wood's pace bowling now coming to the fore, England look good for taking what has been a gripping series to a decisive fifth Test.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

Ben Stokes' attacking England side will be hoping to maintain their momentum following their superb win in the 3rd Test over Pat Cummins' Wallabies and keep this Ashes series alive. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England vs. Australia 4td Test: When and where?



The fourth Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at Old Trafford, in Manchester, between Wednesday, July 19 and Sunday, July 23. Play is set to start each day at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).

How to watch the England vs. Australia 4th Test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 4th Test in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Old Trafford via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Watch the Ashes 2023 in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the 4th Ashes Test in Australia for free



Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you'll be able to livestream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.

Livestream the England vs. Australia 4th Test in the US



This fourth Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

Livestream the England vs. Australia 4th Test in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this third Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.

Sony Liv Streaming the Ashes cricket series in India Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year. See at Sony Liv

