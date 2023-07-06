X
England vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 3rd Test Ashes Cricket From Anywhere

With the series currently 2-0 in the Wallabies' favor, can Ben Stokes' men mount a comeback?

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
5 min read
It's a must-win 3rd Test for England as they take on Australia at Headingley with the Ashes series slipping out of reach for the hosts. 

Now 2-0 down after the fireworks at Lords, a more disciplined approach will be needed from England, with Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal last time out likely to result in a determined response here.

The odds are stacked against Ben Stokes and co. Pat Cummins' Wallabies look in imperious form, and it's been 86 years since a team came back from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series.

Skipper Stokes' superb second-innings knock of 155 at Lord's nevertheless showed that there's plenty of fight in this England side and gives hope of a further twist in what's already been an enthralling series so far.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes and Australia captain Pat Cummins standing side by side.

Ben Stokes' England side find themselves 0-2 down to Pat Cummins' Wallabies in this Ashes series.

 Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England vs. Australia 3rd Test: When and where?

The third Test of this summer Ashes series between England and Australia takes place at Headingley, in Leeds, between Thursday, July 6 and Monday, July 10. Play is set to start each day at 11 a.m. BST local time in the UK (8 p.m. AEST in Australia, 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT in the US, and 3:30 p.m. IST in India).

How to watch the England vs. Australia 3rd Test online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the England vs. Australia 3rd Test in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch all the action live from Headingley via Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, which has the rights to show the entire Ashes series live. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the first Test via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race. 

Now

Watch the Ashes 2023 in the UK from £12

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

See at Now

Livestream the 3rd Ashes Test in Australia for free

Aussie sports fans can enjoy the entire Ashes series broadcast on free-to-air network Channel 9.

That also means you'll be able to livestream all the cricket action for free via the broadcaster's 9Now streaming service.

9Now

Watch the Ashes in Australia for free

9Now has dedicated apps for most smart TVs, as well as iOS and Android. The service is also the place to stream Love Island in Australia.

See at 9Now

Livestream the England vs. Australia 3rd Test in the US

This third Ashes clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

ESPN Plus

Watch cricket in the US from $10 a month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch a large selection of cricket action, including the Ashes. Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN

Livestream the England vs. Australia 3rd Test in India

Cricket fans in India can watch this third Ashes encounter by tuning into the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel or by signing up to the Sony Liv streaming service.

Sony Liv

Streaming the Ashes cricket series in India

Sony Liv's coverage of the Ashes requires a premium subscription, which currently costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. For cricket fans who only want to watch the action while on the move, a mobile-only plan can be had for Rs 599 per year.

See at Sony Liv

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming live cricket may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
