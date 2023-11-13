Early Black Friday Sale Drops Sony's Best Headphones to Their Lowest Prices Yet
The WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds from Sony have been discounted to their lowest price ever in this early holiday sale.
Sony is known for making some of the best headphones on the market, such as the WH-1000XM5 and the WF-1000XM5. Both have been discounted to their lowest prices as part of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that started last week. Of course, if these two are a bit too pricey for you, even with the discount, there are a few other Sony headphones that have gone on sale too, so be sure to check them all using the button below.
As we get closer to the Black Friday weekend, we're starting to see a lot of great early Black Friday deals on electronics. More specifically, some of our favorite headphones and earbuds, the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5. Both of these are high end audio options and have been discounted to their lowest price ever, so if you've always wanted to grab either, now is the time to do it. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $328, down from $400, and the WF-1000XM5 for $248, instead of the regular $300. There are also a lot more deals on Sony's Amazon storefront.
Both of these offer active noise cancellation and long battery life, but there are other options if you'd rather spend a little less. The Sony WH-CH720N are a solid choice and are just $98 today -- a big saving over the $150 you'd normally pay.
Looking for cheaper earbuds than the premium WF-1000XM5? The Sony LinkBuds are discounted by $52 today, making them just $128. While their sound and noise cancelling don't quite measure up to the XM5's, they're still a solid set of earbuds.
Keep in mind that not all colors are always part of these deals so double-check the price before you add anything to your cart. And if the Sony deals don't do it for you, we're rounding up plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals this fall.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans