Early Black Friday Sale Drops Sony's Best Headphones to Their Lowest Prices Yet

As we get closer to the Black Friday weekend, we're starting to see a lot of great early Black Friday deals on electronics. More specifically, some of our favorite headphones and earbuds, the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5. Both of these are high end audio options and have been discounted to their lowest price ever, so if you've always wanted to grab either, now is the time to do it. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $328, down from $400, and the WF-1000XM5 for $248, instead of the regular $300. There are also a lot more deals on Sony's Amazon storefront.

Both of these offer active noise cancellation and long battery life, but there are other options if you'd rather spend a little less. The Sony WH-CH720N are a solid choice and are just $98 today -- a big saving over the $150 you'd normally pay.

Looking for cheaper earbuds than the premium WF-1000XM5? The Sony LinkBuds are discounted by $52 today, making them just $128. While their sound and noise cancelling don't quite measure up to the XM5's, they're still a solid set of earbuds.

Keep in mind that not all colors are always part of these deals so double-check the price before you add anything to your cart. And if the Sony deals don't do it for you, we're rounding up plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals this fall.