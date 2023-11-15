Early Black Friday Pricing Hits a Whole Array of Vitamix Blenders at Amazon

A blender is an essential part of any good kitchen arsenal, but nabbing one of the best blenders on the market can cost a pretty penny. However, with Black Friday right around the corner, now's the time of year to think about snapping one up with some excellent deals available. Take this Amazon sale, for example, which is taking as much as $125 off a huge variety of Vitamix blenders for a limited time.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

The sale features some of our favorite models with steep discounts, so it's high time to get one to upgrade your soup and smoothie game. There's no set end date on the sale, but as with all the early Amazon Black Friday deals, the sale could end before the big day itself. Deals are also available at Best Buy and directly at Vitamix.

A notable option in the sale is the Vitamix Explorian E310 down to $290 from $350. It's CNET reviewer David Watsky's top blender recommendation for most people thanks to its performance and value for money. When it goes under $300, like today, is exactly when you should think about getting one and $290 matches its best price of the year.

Another staff favorite is the Vitamix 5200 blender. It's on sale for $395, down from its $550 retail price, making for a 38% saving. CNET's Nasha Addarich Martínez loves this machine thanks to its large pitcher, heating and self-cleaning features and simple speed controls. It has gone as low as $300 in the past, so you could hold out for a steeper price cut as we get closer to Black Friday but if you want to bag one right now this is a solid discount.

Be sure to check out the full sale at Amazon for many more blender options plus entire kitchen prep set and food waste reducers.