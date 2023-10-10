X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

My Favorite Vitamix Blender is Almost Half Off for October Amazon Prime Day

The Vitamix 5200 blender is a professional-grade blender you can use to make soups, smoothies, dips and even knead dough. You don't want to miss out on this sale.

screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
Nasha Addarich Martínez Senior Editor
Nasha is a Senior Editor for health and wellness at CNET. She is a nutrition, mental health and sleep science enthusiast. Her passion for mindful and holistic practices transcends her personal life and profoundly influences her editorial approach, as she weaves evidence-based insights with practical advice to inspire readers to lead healthier, more balanced lives.Throughout her career, she's covered various topics including financial services, technology, travel and wellness.
Expertise Sleep, mental health, personal care and nutrition. Credentials
  • Sleep Science Coach Certification from The Spencer Institute.
See full bio
Nasha Addarich Martínez
Portrait of the Vitamin 5200 blender
Screenshot by Nasha Addarich/CNET

As an avid home cook and baker, I've gone through my fair share of blenders. I have to say that no brand really comes close to Vitamix. It's an iconic blender that most, if not all, professionals use -- and for good reason. This powerful blender is perfect for making the creamiest soups, dips and spreads, fresh smoothies, baby food and it can even knead dough and bread. There's only one catch -- it retails for a pretty penny at $549. However, for Amazon's Big Deals Day, you can get it for $299. It's one of Amazon's best deals for kitchen appliances.

See at Amazon

Here's why we love it.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image
  • Large pitcher: This blender comes with a 64-ounce pitcher that's great for medium to large batches. 
  • Heating feature: The blades can go fast enough to bring cold foods to a steaming hot temperature in just 6 minutes.
  • Self cleaning: Add a little bit of dish soap and water, and your Vitamix can clean itself in under a minute.
  • Tough Stainless-Steel Blades: You can blend even the hardest ingredients in this blender with its hardened stainless-steal blades.
  • Simple speed control: The three-switch control panel on this blender makes it super easy to use. 

If you want a premium blender that's simple to use, powerful and efficient, snag the Vitamix 5200 before it's gone.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image