Early Black Friday Favorites: 5 Must-Have Deals Worth Checking Out Now

Black Friday proper is a little over a week away, but the shopping holiday is no longer a one-day affair. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Kohl's have all kicked off their discounts early. Best Buy's big deals have been in motion for weeks, and Target is approaching more than a month of sales already.

As the clock ticks down to Black Friday, the best time to start checking off items on your holiday wish list is now. There are a lot of deals out there to sort through, but we've rounded up just a few of our favorite early Black Friday deals that you won't want to miss out on. Be sure to check these out now and grab them before the prices are gone. For more, take a look at all the Black Friday ads we've collected so far.

JBL This speaker may be small, but its sound is mighty for its size. Plus, the durable and compact design is great for when you're on the go -- hence the name. JBL's Go 3 has an IP67 rating, making the mini speaker both water-resistant and dust-proof. It can deliver up to five hours of playback per charge, and it's available in a variety of colors, so you can snag one that matches your style. CNET's David Carnoy dubbed it "one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there" in his full JBL Go 3 review. And right now, you can save 40% on the list price.

23andMe Starting at just $79, Amazon has on of our favorite DNA tests, 23andMe, on sale. With three different kits available, these tests can help you gain insight on your genetic background, predisposition toward particular health conditions and more, depending on which test you buy. These DNA testing kits also make great gifts for friends or family. Just be aware of how your data will be used, as it's possible that your DNA information could be shared with pharmaceutical companies and law enforcement agencies, so determine your comfort level with that before purchasing.

Best Buy Odds are that you've heard how great air fryers can be or you've experienced the magic of one first-hand. This option from Bella has an 8-quart capacity, making it great for families and gatherings of friends since you can cook more in it at once. We've been using this model at my house for nearly two years now and have cooked everything from french fries to veggies to steaks -- and a turkey breast for our Thanksgiving meal. This is only a few bucks more than the previous all-time low, making it a great time to pick one up for yourself. You're receiving price alerts for Bella 8-quart digital air fryer

Google As part of its first wave of early Black Friday deals, Walmart has the second-generation Nest Mini marked down to $18, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. Right now, all four colors are in stock -- though that could easily change at any point. Many stores will have these in stock, but you can also order it for delivery. Read our Google Nest Mini review. You're receiving price alerts for Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen, Charcoal)

HP While not the most powerful machines out there, you can do a lot on a Chromebook these days. As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart has marked down the price of this model to just $79, which is incredibly cheap. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and has an 11.6-inch display. It's great for basic web browsing, document creation and more.