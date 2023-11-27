X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Don't Snooze on DreamCloud's 40% Off Mattresses for Cyber Monday

DreamCloud's Cyber Monday sale includes up to 40% off mattresses for new customers, plus more deals on bed frames and accessories.

screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
screen-shot-2022-02-16-at-11-18-55-am.png
Nasha Addarich Martínez Senior Editor
Nasha is a Senior Editor for health and wellness at CNET. She is a nutrition, mental health and sleep science enthusiast. Her passion for mindful and holistic practices transcends her personal life and profoundly influences her editorial approach, as she weaves evidence-based insights with practical advice to inspire readers to lead healthier, more balanced lives.Throughout her career, she's covered various topics including financial services, technology, travel and wellness.
Expertise Sleep, mental health, personal care and nutrition. Credentials
  • Sleep Science Coach Certification from The Spencer Institute.
See full bio
Nasha Addarich Martínez
dreamcloud mattress
Jonathan Gomez/CNET

If you've been looking for a new mattress, Cyber Monday is one of the best days to pull the trigger. Today, DreamCloud is offering exclusive deals on its premium mattresses to new customers.

As far as the best Cyber Monday mattress deals go, DreamCloud's sale is among the better deals available. New customers can expect up to 40% off mattresses, $300 off its bed frame and headboard bundle and 50% off its adjustable base.

See at DreamCloud

Cyber Monday is a great time to upgrade your bed without going over budget. From hybrid designs to memory foam beds, DreamCloud's range of mattresses caters to different preferences. DreamCloud is known for its responsive memory foam that provides pressure relief and the innerspring coils provide excellent motion isolation. 

When you purchase a DreamCloud mattress, you'll get a 365-night trial period and a lifetime warranty, so you can test the mattress to see if it's the right fit for you and your needs. 

Read more: Best Mattress Deals

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.