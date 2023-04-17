Don't Miss This Opportunity to Snag a 2023 MacBook Pro for $200 Off

Apple makes some of our favorite laptops on the market, with several MacBook models earning a spot on our list of the best laptops overall for 2023. And the MacBook Pro reigns supreme if power and performance are your top priorities. The latest model is equipped with Apple's advanced new M2 Pro chip, and right now, you've got a rare opportunity to pick one up on sale. Amazon is offering $200 off the 14-inch model, which drops the starting price down to $1,799. You can also save $150 on the 16-inch model, but you'll have to upgrade to 1TB of storage, which is $2,549 after the discount. There's no set expiration, but deals on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

As you'd expect from one Apple's latest laptops, the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro is packed full of powerful, cutting-edge hardware. They're equipped with an M2 Pro chip, one of Apple's most advanced processors to date, as well as 16GB of RAM for lighting-fast performance. The 14-inch model features a 16-core GPU, which is bumped up to 19 cores for the 16-inch model, and with a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display and a 120Hz refresh rate, these high-end laptops are a great option for photographers, filmmakers, illustrators and other creatives.

Other features include Touch ID, which allows you to easily log in using your fingerprint, a built-in 1080p HD webcam, and Wi-Fi 6E support for speedy web performance (with a compatible router). These laptops are also versatile, with multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a built-in SD card reader. And with an impressive 18-hour battery life, they're designed for all-day work without interruption.

If you don't want to spring for a pricey 2023 MacBook, you can also check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals available now for even more bargains.