Dell Has Marked Down Prices on Laptops, Desktops and Monitors
Upgrade your work or gaming space and save hundreds of dollars with these deals happening right now at Dell.
In today's digital world most of us need a reliable device for work, school or even much of our entertainment. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a powerhouse that can handle video editing or long gaming sessions or you're looking for a basic model to scroll the web, Dell has you covered. The company has marked down a number of laptops, desktops and monitors right now, giving you the chance to score a massive discount on a new device.
Select models are discounted by hundreds of dollars, and we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best deals below. We're not sure how long these top offers will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you get these savings.
This laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with an AMD Radeon graphics card, as well as 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. That provides you plenty of room to stream content, store your pictures and other important documents and more.
This laptop comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro, as well as a 13th-gen Intel i7 14-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, which means not only can you multitask easily, but this computer will be able to handle large projects, which makes it a stand out for creatives.
More Dell deals worth checking out:
- Inspiron 15 laptop (512GB): $300 (save $80)
- Inspiron 16 laptop (1TB): $600 (save $450)
- Inspiron desktop (1TB): $700 (save $270)
- XPS 13 laptop (512GB): $799 (save $300)
- Inspiron 24 All-in-One (512GB): $800 (save $200)
- Vostro 16 laptop (256GB): $729 (save $320)
- XPS 13 Plus laptop (512GB): $1,099 (save $400)
- Latitude 5540 laptop (512GB): $1,369 (save $997)
- G16 gaming laptop (1TB): $1,600 (save $400)
- Dell 27-inch G2724D gaming monitor: $200 (save $100)
- Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop (1TB): $1,700 (save $300)
- Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop (1TB): $2,200 (save $600)
There are other discounts available as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right device and configuration to meet your needs.
If you want to take a look at other brands, check out all the best laptop deals happening now.
