X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Dell Has Marked Down Prices on Laptops, Desktops and Monitors

Upgrade your work or gaming space and save hundreds of dollars with these deals happening right now at Dell.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

In today's digital world most of us need a reliable device for work, school or even much of our entertainment. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a powerhouse that can handle video editing or long gaming sessions or you're looking for a basic model to scroll the web, Dell has you covered. The company has marked down a number of laptops, desktops and monitors right now, giving you the chance to score a massive discount on a new device.  

Select models are discounted by hundreds of dollars, and we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best deals below. We're not sure how long these top offers will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you get these savings. 

Inspiron 15 laptop: $400

This laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with an AMD Radeon graphics card, as well as 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. That provides you plenty of room to stream content, store your pictures and other important documents and more.

Details
Save $250
$400 at Dell

XPS 15 laptop: $1,899

This laptop comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro, as well as a 13th-gen Intel i7 14-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also has 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, which means not only can you multitask easily, but this computer will be able to handle large projects, which makes it a stand out for creatives. 

Details
Save $510
$1,899 at Dell

More Dell deals worth checking out:

There are other discounts available as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right device and configuration to meet your needs. 

If you want to take a look at other brands, check out all the best laptop deals happening now. 

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers