Create Your Own Personal Streaming Service With 20% Off a Lifetime Plex Pass

With a Plex Pass, you can access your digital media library from anywhere, and you can get signed up for just $96 today.

Plex logo black background
The streaming landscape is constantly changing, which means you can't guarantee that you'll always have access to your favorite shows and movies. But with Plex Plass, you can build your own digital media library, so you can take your collection of movies and shows, as well as music and photos, with you anywhere. And right now, you can save 20% on a lifetime pass with the promo code POWERGEEK, which drops the one-time cost down to just $96. This offer is only available for today, so be sure to get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With Plex Pass, you essentially get to create your own individual streaming service. Once you upload your shows, movies or other digital media to your Plex server, you'll be able to access them on any device with the Plex app, including your phone, laptop, tablet and smart TV. You can even download them to your devices for offline viewing wherever and whenever. Plus, it's easy to stay organized with the ability to create your own custom collections. You also get some other features with a Plex Pass, including access to over 600 live TV channels, as well as a library of free shows and movies. 

And if you're looking for more ways to save on streaming, you can check out our full roundup of all the best streaming service deals for even more bargains.

