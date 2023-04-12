New Phones to Expect in 2023 Best Internet Providers Try CNET Daily Deals Texts Are OTC Hearing Aids for You? Current Refinance Rates Best Solar Companies EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules Where's Your Tax Refund?
Control Your Patio Lights and More From Anywhere With This $15 Outdoor Smart Plug

This Meross outdoor smart plug has three sockets, is weather-resistant and right now it's on sale for $11 off.
A black outdoor smart plug against a yellow background.
Meross

The market for smart devices continues to grow, and your options aren't confined to just the inside of your home anymore. There are also outdoor smart plugs that allow you to control your landscape lights, sprinklers, patio heaters or other outdoor appliances from anywhere. And right now, you can pick one up on sale. This Meross three-outlet outdoor smart plug is currently $11 off at Amazon, which drops the price down to just $15. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

This Meross outdoor smart plug makes controlling your outdoor appliances easier than ever. It has three different outlets, and each can be controlled independently using the Meross companion app. Or, if you have a Google or Amazon smart speaker, you can control it hands-free using voice commands (though note that this model is not compatible with Apple HomeKit). You can even set it to operate on a schedule or timer so you don't have to worry about forgetting to switch off the power. This Meross smart plug has an IP44 weather-resistance rating, so it's designed to withstand rain, and has a fire-retardant housing for added safety.

And if you're looking to add even more smart devices to your collection, you can check out our roundup of all the best smart home deals for even more bargains.

