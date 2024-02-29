Cheap Tablet Sale Drops Amazon Fire Tablets as Low as $35 for a Limited Time

There are a lot of great tablets out there, but Amazon makes some of the best models on the market -- particularly on the cheaper end. If you want an affordable device for browsing the web, controlling your Alexa-powered smart home or keeping a kid entertained, you could do worse than Amazon's Fire tablets for the money. And right now, you can save on several models if you shop at Woot, with prices discounted as low as $35. The sale is slated to end on March 4, though stock is likely limited, so if you find something you like, be sure to snap it up quickly.

The most budget-friendly option in the sale is the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, an inexpensive and pretty basic tablet. It's ideal if you just need something to read on, catch up on emails with or control smart home devices via Alexa. This isn't the latest model, but it has 16GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, and you can pick it up from Woot for just $35 instead of the usual $50. There's also the kids version, which comes in a rugged case for added durability, and is going for a just $10 more at $45. That's down from a retail price of $100 and the device includes a year of Amazon Kids Plus content at no extra cost.

Going up a size, you'll find the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, another great affordable option, and with a slightly larger screen, it's probably the one to aim for if you want to watch video. It has a much more substantial 64GB of storage, 12 hours of battery life and double the RAM at 2GB, giving you a smoother experience. You can pick it up for $60, and while it's almost double the cost of the Fire 7 tablet, it has a more powerful processor and is probably the better purchase if you can swing it.

If you want something that's a bit more high-end, then you'll be happy with the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, which is going for $140 rather than the usual $230. This current-gen device has a large 11-inch screen with a 2,000x1,200 resolution, plus 4GB of RAM and the more substantial octa-core MTK8188J processor that will let you get some extra productivity work done. It also has a battery life of up to 14 hours or so, although it still only comes with 64GB of storage, so you'll very likely want to increase that using a microSD card.

Don't forget to pick one of these up soon before stock runs out, and if you don't really see anything you like, check out these other tablet deals as well.