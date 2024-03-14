X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Charge It All With This Discounted 10-in-1 Desktop Charging Station

Now's the time to get organized. This Baseus desktop power strip and surge protector is up for grabs and it's 20% off.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Baseus 10-in-1 desktop charging station is displayed against a yellow background.
Baseus/CNET

We have a lot of devices to keep up with these days, including laptops, tablets, earbuds, phones and more. But trying to boost the battery on all of them with a single wall outlet to rely on can be a challenge. That's why investing in a powerful desktop charging station is a good idea. Right now, the Baseus 10-in-1 charging station is marked down by 20% at Amazon, bringing the price to just $40. All you have to do is clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of this deal.

See at Amazon

The Baseus 10-in-1 charging station comes equipped with six AC outlets, two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. With 35-watt outputs on those ports, you can charge your essentials fast. And you'll still have room to power other key items like monitors or printers. It also has a display so you'll know your charging status and be informed of disruptions to surge protection and other issues at a glance. Additionally, it has an on and off switch that's easy to reach, and thanks to its surge protector with 1,200J surge and lightning protection and a 0.1-second auto-shutdown when a short circuit is detected, this power strip should keep your devices safe. 

For more savings on everyday upgrades, be sure to check out our roundup of smart home deals happening now.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers
Computing Coupons