Charge It All With This Discounted 10-in-1 Desktop Charging Station
Now's the time to get organized. This Baseus desktop power strip and surge protector is up for grabs and it's 20% off.
We have a lot of devices to keep up with these days, including laptops, tablets, earbuds, phones and more. But trying to boost the battery on all of them with a single wall outlet to rely on can be a challenge. That's why investing in a powerful desktop charging station is a good idea. Right now, the Baseus 10-in-1 charging station is marked down by 20% at Amazon, bringing the price to just $40. All you have to do is clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of this deal.
The Baseus 10-in-1 charging station comes equipped with six AC outlets, two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. With 35-watt outputs on those ports, you can charge your essentials fast. And you'll still have room to power other key items like monitors or printers. It also has a display so you'll know your charging status and be informed of disruptions to surge protection and other issues at a glance. Additionally, it has an on and off switch that's easy to reach, and thanks to its surge protector with 1,200J surge and lightning protection and a 0.1-second auto-shutdown when a short circuit is detected, this power strip should keep your devices safe.
