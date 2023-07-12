X
Cash in On Prime Day Savings for Garmin Devices

From smartwatches to navigation gadgets, you'll find a variety of deals today.

Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
The Garmin Epix 2nd-generation GPS smartwatch

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is just one of the devices offered at a reduced price for Prime Day.

 Garmin/CNET

Sure, you can buy a refurbished smartwatch from any company, but why not get a spanking new Garmin digital timepiece during Amazon's Prime Day sales event? In addition to smartwatches, there are discounts available for GPS devices and more from the brand. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

This summer, you may looking to map out a road trip. While your phone can tell you where to go, a Garmin navigator with a large screen can come in handy on unfamiliar terrain. The same goes for the explorer-ready Instinct watch if you love the outdoors. It's only $143 right now. And your morning training routine could be the perfect match for a Garmin Edge cycling device or a Venu smartwatch model with fitness trackers

Get a Garmin Instinct Smartwatch See at Amazon
Get a Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

Take a look at these Garmin products currently on sale for Prime Day:

If you're looking for comparable devices that cost a bit less than Garmin or have a different design, check out these items:

