Bring On the Music This Memorial Day With Apple's HomePod Mini

The Apple HomePod Mini is among the best smart speakers around because of the great audio quality and good looks. A fun speaker like this one is a great way to take any party or gathering to another level. And right now you can pick one up for only $80 during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. There are many different fun color options as well, so all you have to do is pick the one that matches your style.

Best Buy's sale covers both of Apple's smart speaker options, with the HomePod Mini available in a range of different colors for just $80 right now. The speaker still manages to fill a room with 360-degree audio despite its diminutive form factor while you can pair a couple of them with an Apple TV for the ultimate in audio. AirPlay support also makes them great for playing audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac as well. Each HomePod Mini has built-in microphones for making Siri requests and more, too.

Prefer your HomePod to have a little more oomph? The larger HomePod is where it's at, and now you can get one for just $270 as part of this sale. It comes in two colors and you'll get all of the same features as the smaller model but with the addition of even better sound. The larger size allows for improved acoustics and deep, thumping bass and just a single HomePod can fill an entire room with warm, colorful sound.

For good measure, Best Buy is throwing in three free months of Apple Music with HomePod purchases (for new or returning subscribers) so you'll have endless music to stream. It's also bundling in three free months of Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus, as well as four free months of Apple Arcade.

For more hot deals like this one, check out our list of the best Memorial Day deals going on right now.