Best Buy's New 3-Day Sale Is Full of Impressive Deals on Tech and More

You'll find a ton of discounts on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, Roomba and more in Best Buy's latest weekend sale.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 9 Plus are displayed against a gradient purple, green and yellow background.
Apple/Samsung/CNET

Now's a great time to stock up on new tech for your own home or even as a last-minute gift for Dad. Best Buy's new three-day sale has a ton of steep discounts on wireless earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more. To save you the time and effort of finding the best offers, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of our favorite offers below. That said, there are hundreds of markdowns, so it's well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below. Just be aware that this sale ends on Sunday, June 16, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to make your selection before these prices are gone for good.

See at Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market and has a speedy S9 chip to help keep your battery going longer than previous models, offering up to 36 hours per charge (or up to 72 hours in low-power mode). It's $50 off right now, making it a bit easier to get all of the advanced features you need in a smartwatch.

Details
Save $50
$749 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $809

You can save $250 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro right now, which knocks the 256GB model down to just $809. And if you have an eligible phone to trade in, you can save up to $325 more.

Details
Save $250
$809 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190

These incredible noise-canceling earbuds are a great option for Apple users. AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple's H2 chip, offer up to six hours of battery life per charge, have an adaptive transparency mode and more. And, right now, you can get a pair for just $190. That's only $11 more than the lowest price we've seen.

Details
Save $59
$190 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba J9 Plus: $599

This self-emptying robot vacuum has tech to help it avoid toys and other obstacles, including those messes pets can leave behind. Plus, with a base that holds up to 60 days of debris and the ability to set your own cleaning schedules, you won't have to think about your floors for weeks at a time. And right now you can snag one for under $600.

Details
Save $300
$599 at Best Buy

Amazon smart home products

Save big on video doorbells, security cameras, smart speakers, smart displays and mesh routers from Amazon, with select items starting at just $20. 

Details
Save up to 40% on select items
See at Best Buy

More limited-time Best Buy deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.

