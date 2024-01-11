Brighten Up Your Home With Twinkly Smart String Lights for Just $20 Today Only

Update: This deal is no longer available to order for shipping, though local stores may have supplies for pickup.

Whether you're looking to brighten up your home inside or out, a set of smart lights can be a great way to do that and you don't have to spend a fortune, either. Today, Twinkly's 100-LED String smart RGB lights lights are available at an incredible price, but only for the day.

This deal means that the lights that would normally sell for $80 are yours for just $20 at Best Buy, but you'll need to be quick. This is a deal that ends in a matter of hours so you're going to need to get that order in as soon as possible if you want to bag this bargain. Thankfully, you won't have to remember to do anything special and the price that you see is the price that you will pay.

You'll get plenty for your $20, too. These second-gen lights will work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple's HomeKit which makes them super versatile. That's helped by the fact that they can be used inside the home as well as outside, too. Whether you're lighting the Christmas tree in your home or the big tree in your garden, you can bathe it in light and color at a price that is quite incredible.

As the product's name might suggest these lights support RGB multicolor and there are 100 lights on the string which runs for 26.25 foot. It's dimmable and extendable if needed, and you can control the whole thing from wherever you are using your phone. What's not to like?

These lights are a great way to kickstart your 2024 smart home, but they aren't the only way. Make sure to check out our list of the best smart home deals available today before adding anything else to your setup.