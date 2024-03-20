Blink's Outdoor 4 Cam Makes Installation Effortless – and It's $35 Off on Amazon

Outdoor cams can feel intimidating for new users. Finding the right spot, installing the cam correctly, setting it up and checking all those motion detection settings starts to feel like a lot of work.

We do that work for you in our reviews, but your schedule is still crammed: Blink cams help save a lot of installation time. With the Blink Outdoor 4 cam falling to $65 in Amazon's widespread spring 2024 sale, it's a good time to make home security easy.

The Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 camera is fully weather-resistant for outdoor use and everything about the setup process is streamlined. Blink's app is one of our favorites for getting cams online and functioning fast and the simple Outdoor 4 design doesn't take long to position or mount. Grab your Wi-Fi password and a drill, and you can finish the whole thing in about 20 minutes without breaking a sweat. Features like motion detection sensitivity and two-way audio are likewise easy to activate or adjust.

Blink's app is easy to use and filled with quick settings adjustments. CNET/Tyler Lacoma

With AA lithium batteries you don't have to worry about running outdoor cables. This Blink cam is rated for up to two years of battery life -- obviously, that depends greatly on activations and the sensitivity of motion detection, etc., but it's still one of the best battery lives for wireless outdoor cameras.

We haven't seen the Blink Outdoor 4 at such a low price before. If you've been thinking about an outdoor security cam but are waiting for a very easy installation experience, take a look at Blink subscription costs and decide if you want to jump on this significant discount.