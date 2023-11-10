X
Black Friday PS5 Bundles Nab You the Console and a Free Game

Get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III thrown in at no extra cost.

Black Friday is a couple of weeks away, but early deals are rolling in from multiple retailers, which means bargain hunters can already cash in on some major savings. While the PlayStation 5 next-gen console was released three years ago and remains a top pick for gamers everywhere, Sony has also just released a redesigned PS5. And right now you can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III included with a PS5 console, which basically scores you a free game with your purchase. 

The original PlayStation 5 console featuring Spider-Man 2 and the DualSense controller are displayed against a blue background.
Sony/CNET

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499

Save $61

$499 at Amazon$499 at Walmart

This bundle includes the original PS5 console, along with a DualSense wireless controller and a full-game digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, essentially including the game for free. 

Sony's slim PS5 console and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III game, along with a DualSense controller are displayed against an orange background.
Sony/CNET

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: $500
$500 at Amazon

This updated version of the PS5 console boasts the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. And your purchase comes with a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, along with a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher. 

Note that these devices both come with a horizontal stand, but if you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately. 

For more Black Friday savings on top tech, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Black Friday deals currently available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H right now. 

