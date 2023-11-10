Black Friday PS5 Bundles Nab You the Console and a Free Game

Black Friday is a couple of weeks away, but early deals are rolling in from multiple retailers, which means bargain hunters can already cash in on some major savings. While the PlayStation 5 next-gen console was released three years ago and remains a top pick for gamers everywhere, Sony has also just released a redesigned PS5. And right now you can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III included with a PS5 console, which basically scores you a free game with your purchase.

Sony/CNET PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: $500 $500 at Amazon This updated version of the PS5 console boasts the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. And your purchase comes with a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, along with a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher. $500 at Amazon

Note that these devices both come with a horizontal stand, but if you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately.

