CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip aims to smarten and protect

This $80 Kasa strip automates everything you plug into it, and works with Google Assistant, Alexa and Cortana.

hs300-us-1-0-a-images-03

 

 TP-Link Kasa

The newest addition to the TP-Link Kasa smart plug line is on its way to keep your devices safe from sudden surges. TP-Link announced the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip's availability Thursday. You can get it on Amazon.com for $80. 

hs300-us-1-0-set-up-images-01

 Tp-Link Kasa

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip includes outlets for powering six devices and three USB ports for charging. With a device plugged in and the power strip connected to your existing home Wi-Fi network, you can turn devices on and off remotely through the Kasa Smart mobile app for iOS or Android. Like TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring, you'll be able to monitor exactly how much power each plugged-in device is consuming. 

The strip is compatible with various voice assistants, so you can remotely control thit with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip also includes scheduling for powering devices on and off at predetermined times, as well as grouping devices to schedule them together. 

TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip isn't the first to hit the market. We reviewed the Quirky Pivot Power Genius, a bendable, smart power strip that had four outlets back in 2013. It's nice to see a smart power strip from the maker of two smart plugs we found to be reliable and useful. We'll be testing out this latest TP-Link model at the CNET Smart Home soon. For more information on TP-Link's Kasa line of products, visit the TP-Link website

These smart plugs are the secret to a seamless smart home

Want to buy a smart plug? Read this first

Best Smart Home Devices for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Apple's iPhone XS, XS Max, XR tests the limits of your budget
iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR: What's the difference?
Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max: CNET editors react

Share your voice