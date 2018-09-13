TP-Link Kasa

The newest addition to the TP-Link Kasa smart plug line is on its way to keep your devices safe from sudden surges. TP-Link announced the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip's availability Thursday. You can get it on Amazon.com for $80.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip includes outlets for powering six devices and three USB ports for charging. With a device plugged in and the power strip connected to your existing home Wi-Fi network, you can turn devices on and off remotely through the Kasa Smart mobile app for iOS or Android. Like TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring, you'll be able to monitor exactly how much power each plugged-in device is consuming.

The strip is compatible with various voice assistants, so you can remotely control thit with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip also includes scheduling for powering devices on and off at predetermined times, as well as grouping devices to schedule them together.

TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip isn't the first to hit the market. We reviewed the Quirky Pivot Power Genius, a bendable, smart power strip that had four outlets back in 2013. It's nice to see a smart power strip from the maker of two smart plugs we found to be reliable and useful. We'll be testing out this latest TP-Link model at the CNET Smart Home soon. For more information on TP-Link's Kasa line of products, visit the TP-Link website.

