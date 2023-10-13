X
Best Remaining October Prime Day Video Game Deals

With Prime Day in the rear-view mirror, there are still a few lingering video game deals for PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox still live.

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is now over, but there are still a few remaining deals. Some of these deals aren't as aggressive as they were on prime day. While others, surprisingly, are a dollar or two cheaper. There's still time to pick up games like Street Fighter 6, Bayonetta Origins and Kirby's Return to Dreamland for a decent price. Also, be sure to check out Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale to see what's on offer. 

Here are the best game deals still available for the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch): $30

This single-player crossover sequel for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action.

Save $30
$30 at Amazon

More October Prime Day Nintendo Switch video game deals

More October Prime Day PS5 and PS4 video game deals

More October Prime Day Xbox video game deals

