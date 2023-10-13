Best Remaining October Prime Day Video Game Deals
With Prime Day in the rear-view mirror, there are still a few lingering video game deals for PS5, PS4, Switch and Xbox still live.
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is now over, but there are still a few remaining deals. Some of these deals aren't as aggressive as they were on prime day. While others, surprisingly, are a dollar or two cheaper. There's still time to pick up games like Street Fighter 6, Bayonetta Origins and Kirby's Return to Dreamland for a decent price. Also, be sure to check out Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale to see what's on offer.
Here are the best game deals still available for the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.
This single-player crossover sequel for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action.
More October Prime Day Nintendo Switch video game deals
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch): $40 (save $20)
- Darksiders III (Switch): $22 (save $18)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch): $49 (save $11)
- Pokemon Go Plus Plus: $52 (save $3)
- Sakuna of Rice and Ruin (Switch): $23 (save $7)
- Sifu Redemption Edition (Switch): $40 (save $78)
More October Prime Day PS5 and PS4 video game deals
- The Nioh Collection (PS5): $45 (save $15)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5): $43 (save $17)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4): $43 (save $17)
- Road 96 (PS4): $15 (save $15)
- Mato Anomalies (PS5): $10 (save $30)
- Maneater Apex Edition (PS4): $10 (save $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5): $10 (save $20)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS4): $10 (save $10)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5): $22 (save $18)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor -- Martyr -- Ultimate Edition (PS5): $25 (save $25)
- Octopath Traveler 2 (PS5): $30 (save $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4): $25 (save $25)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): $20 (save $20)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4): $15 (save $45)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS5): $20 (save $40)
- Digimon Survive (PS4): $10 (save $10)
- Pac-Man Museum Plus (PS4): $7 (save $13)
- Saints Row Day One Edition (PS5): $12 (save $18)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4): $25 (save $25)
More October Prime Day Xbox video game deals
- Street Fighter 6 (Xbox): $40 (save $20)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Xbox): $20 (save $40)
- Maneater Apex Edition (Xbox): $10 (save $20)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox): $10 (save $10)
- The House of the Dead: Remake - Limidead Edition (Xbox): $20 (save $20)
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (Xbox) $7 (save $43)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox): $7 (save $53)
- Judgement (Xbox): $22 (save $19)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (Xbox): $10 (save $50)
- Cuphead (Xbox): $15 (save $25)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Xbox): $25 (save $25)
- The Evil Within 2: $9 (save $31)
