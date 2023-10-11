Discover Amazing Anti-Prime Day Deals at Target, Walmart and Other Stores
You don't have to hit Prime Day. Grab deals on electronics, kitchen goods and more at these alternative retailers.
Amazon may be offering some fantastic deals for its October Prime Day, but don't forget that other retailers are also stepping up their game and offering their own sales. It's good news if you prefer not to invest in Prime or if you have memberships at other major stores that offer significant discounts. If you're looking for deals, you can check out Walmart, Target and Best Buy, and scroll through our favorite picks below.
Best alternative tech deals
This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing.
The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
More alternative tech deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89 (save $40)
- Apple iPad 9th-gen: $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400 (save $50)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): $60 (save $40)
- HP Chromebook x360: $199 (save $130)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Hisense 55-inch U6 QLED 4K TV: $400 (save $180)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $299 (save $80)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $99 (save $100)
- Aukey 20-watt mini wall charger: $7 (save $13)
- JBL Live 660NC headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Onn 75-inch frameless Roku 4K TV: $498 (save $80)
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021: $30 (save $190)
- Project Nursery portable sound soother: $10 (save $10)
- Insignia 32-inch LED HD Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16: $850 (save $450)
- Inspiron 15 Laptop: $330 (save $200)
- HP All-in-One 24: $800 (save $370)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,400 (save $600)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router: $80 (save $61)
- Mohu Leaf amplified indoor HD antenna: $40 (save $20)
- Xbox Series S 1TB: $320 (save $30)
Best alternative home and kitchen deals
Make cake batter, pizza dough, pasta, ice cream and more with the KitchenAid stand mixer. This model features 10 mixing speeds and a 525-watt motor for whatever you're cooking up. It includes a stainless steel bowl, spiral dough hook, six-wire whip attachment and a flat beater. Snatch one up before the holidays.
This versatile 6-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time.
More alternative home and kitchen deals:
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: $149 (save $51)
- Marnur weighted blanket (18 pounds): $40 (save $30)
- Blink Outdoor security camera (two-pack): $90 (save $90)
- Honeywell 200-square foot HEPA air purifier: $70 (save $90)
- Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven: $130 (save $100)
- American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $43 (save $22)
- Beautiful 6-quart slow cooker: $50 (save $19)
- Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker: $30 (save $20)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials: $49 (save $10)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum: $250 (save $170)
- Greenworks 80-V cordless handheld blower: $220 (save $30)
- Bella Pro 4.2-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $30)
- Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender: $28 (save $72)
- Aicook Juicer Extractor: $40 (save $50)
- Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven: $90 (save $10)
- Hamilton Beach toaster oven: $30 (save $10)
- Carote nonstick cookware set with detachable handle: $35 (save $65)
- Crock-Pot Artisan 7-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $80 (save $20)
Best alternative health and fitness deals
This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts.
Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, and right now you can boost yours with one of our favorite massage guns of 2023. The high-end Theragun Pro features five speed settings, an adjustable arm and comes with six different attachments for targeted relief.
More alternative health and fitness deals:
- FitRx adjustable dumbbell set: $198 (save $201)
- Costway treadmill: $380 (save $620)
- Segway F30 e-scooter: $400 (save $250)
- Bosu Pro NexGen: $182 (save $68)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $30)
- Qardio wireless blood pressure monitor: $75 (save $25)
- Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 USB-C massager: $99 (save $30)
- NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000: $399 (save $600)
- Ssphpplie Walking Pad and underdesk treadmill: $165 (save $185)
- Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike: $190 (save $210)
- Centr by Chris Hemsworth Fitness Essentials Kit with 3-month subscription: $30 (save $121)
- Soundcore sleep earbuds: $100 (save $30)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers