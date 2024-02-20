X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Best Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals You Can Still Grab

Presidents Day may be over, but some of our favorite large and small appliances for your home or apartment are still on sale at bargain prices.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David Watsky
Presidents Day is over, but many of the sales have been extended, giving last-minute shoppers another chance to grab great buys at bargain prices. We've been tracking the best discounts in a range of categories from sleep and mattress sales to top tech deals to can't-miss home security discounts, and luckily, many of the best Presidents Day deals for home and kitchen deals for 2024 are still alive and kicking. 

Price drops have yet to expire on a variety of smart home appliances, kitchen tools, accessories for the bathroom and our favorite meal kits and meal delivery. You can even get the amazing Ninja Thirsty drink system for its discounted price of just $140, still, which is the lowest price we've seen since it launched last year. Below, you'll find the best Presidents Day home and kitchen deals you can shop right now.

Ninja kitchen deals on amazon
Screenshot by David Watsky/CNET

Ninja kitchen tools

Save up to 40%

Ninja kitchen appliances are about as trustworthy as any we test regularly. Score blenders, multicookers, air fryers and coffee makers for up to 40% off on Amazon.

See at Amazon
breville-air-fryer-oven
Samsung/CNET

Best Buy

Save up to 40% large kitchen appliances

In need of a new oven, fridge or microwave? Best Best Buy has discounts on major appliances like Whirlpool, GE KitchenAid and more. You can also score discounts on small appliances from our favorite brands, including Ninja, Cuisinart, Calphalon and Breville.

See at Best Buy
electrolux-washer-and-dryer
Electrolux

The Home Depot

Save on large appliances and more

The Home Depot is also slashing prices on large appliances, including washing machines, dryers combo units and large kitchen appliances to save on top brands, such as LG, Samsung and Bosch. 

See at The Home Depot
QVC deals from website
David Watsky/CNET

QVC

Save on vacuums, Dyson vacs and small appliances

QVC has some of the better deals we've seen so far for Presidents Day. Take $60 off the Ninja Thirsti soda maker and drink system or $50 off GreenPan's countertop oven with an air fryer function.

See at QVC
A number of items from Wayfair, including a rug, patio furniture, a mattress, a stove, some shelves and a fire pit, are displayed against a blue background.
Wayfair/CNET

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on home furnishings

If your home needs it, Wayfair probably has it. The megaretailer has trendy furniture, bedding, kitchen tools, lighting and linens. Most of it is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, some as much as 70% off.

See at Wayfair
Pottery Barn Special Edition Airstream
Airstream

Pottery Barn

Save up to 40% on stylish home goods

For a slightly more polished and premium home furnishings shopping spree, Pottery Barn is slashing prices up to 40% on its chic and cozy furniture, home decor and pillowy soft blankets.

See at Pottery Barn
society6
Society6

Society6

Save up to 40% on colorful home decor

This trendy home decor site features original art and classic prints emblazoned on everything from phone cases to shower curtains. Society6 is offering up to 40% off colorful home accessories and wall art for Presidents Day weekend.

See at Society6
hai showerhead in yellow
Hai

Hai smart showerhead: $149

Save 25%

Hai is a smart showerhead that allows for custom spray, increased pressure and vitamin and essential oil infusions for a spa-like experience at home. Hai's signature smart showerhead is normally $199, but you can bag one for $149 with this Prez Day deal -- ends Feb. 20.

$149 at Hai
bf-ninja-4-quart-air-fryer
Ninja/CNET

Ninja air fryer: $69

Save $20

The Ninja pod air fryer is our top-rated model. It's powerful, built to last and blasts all our favorite snacks to a crispy perfection in minutes. It's down to $69 at Walmart when you pickup in-store or use local delivery. Amazon also has it for just $80 if you need it shipped directly to you, just use the digital coupon on Amazon.

$69 at Walmart $80 at Amazon
The 7-piece Non-Stick Set from Made Is displayed against a cream colored background.
Made In

Made In

Save 25% on premium cookware

Made In cookware isn't just sturdy and designed like professional cookware, it's also a joy to use, and the pots and pans look like a million bucks. Speaking of bucks, this kitchen equipment is on the pricey side, which is why we're always excited to come across a sale. For Presidents Day, Made In cookware and kitchen tools are down as much as 25% on select individual pieces and bundles, including the excellent stainless steel and nonstick lines.

See at Made In
pantry staples
Bokksu Market

Bokksu

Save 75% on premium Japanese snacks

If you like snacks but are tired of the run-of-the-mill selection at your convenience store or newsstand, Bokksu has a sprawling selection of Japanese snacks. We've tested several bundles and let's just say they didn't last long. You can score one of Bokksu's premium sweet treat packs with 18 snacks for just $12 (normally $50). Or shop the full sale with savory snacks, soda, tea, pantry items and more.

See at Bokksu Market
sodastream e terra on table with glass of soda water
SodaStream

SodaStream

Save $30 on soda water makers

Even without SodaStream's Presidents Day sale, you'll save a ton of money making seltzer at home versus buying it in the store. Snatch up a sparkling water maker right now and you'll get a cool $30 off with code HEART30

See at SodaStream
a sheep dog lovingly cuddles a white robot vacuum
Roborock

Roborock Q7 Max Plus: $520

Save $350

The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is an all-in-one vacuum and mop that does the work for you. It's one of the most advanced robot vac models and it's currently down to $500 (normally $870) at Best Buy for Presidents Day weekend.

$520 at Best Buy
The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim is displayed against a yellow background.
AeroGarden/CNET

AeroGarden Harvest

Save up to 30% on indoor smart gardens

AeroGarden hydroponic growers allow you to produce fresh herbs and greens all year. Right now, you can score 30% off any AeroGarden model when you spend $200 or more during the Presidents Day sale.

See at AeroGarden

Save up to 80% on meal kits and prepared meals

blue apron box with ingredients

Meal kits and meal delivery services are offering huge discounts for Presidents Day.

 Blue Apron

Plus, if you've been wanting to try a healthy and convenient meal kit, service or prepared meal subscription, Presidents Day is a good time to sign up for one. Most meal delivery services are running huge discounts, such as $100 off your first few deliveries from Purple Carrot or $60 off your first batch of healthy, premade, vegan meals from Daily Harvest.

Here are the best meal delivery deals currently available.

