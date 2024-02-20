Best Presidents Day Home and Kitchen Deals You Can Still Grab

Presidents Day is over, but many of the sales have been extended, giving last-minute shoppers another chance to grab great buys at bargain prices. We've been tracking the best discounts in a range of categories from sleep and mattress sales to top tech deals to can't-miss home security discounts, and luckily, many of the best Presidents Day deals for home and kitchen deals for 2024 are still alive and kicking.

Price drops have yet to expire on a variety of smart home appliances, kitchen tools, accessories for the bathroom and our favorite meal kits and meal delivery. You can even get the amazing Ninja Thirsty drink system for its discounted price of just $140, still, which is the lowest price we've seen since it launched last year. Below, you'll find the best Presidents Day home and kitchen deals you can shop right now.

Screenshot by David Watsky/CNET Ninja kitchen tools Save up to 40% Ninja kitchen appliances are about as trustworthy as any we test regularly. Score blenders, multicookers, air fryers and coffee makers for up to 40% off on Amazon. See at Amazon

Samsung/CNET Best Buy Save up to 40% large kitchen appliances In need of a new oven, fridge or microwave? Best Best Buy has discounts on major appliances like Whirlpool, GE KitchenAid and more. You can also score discounts on small appliances from our favorite brands, including Ninja, Cuisinart, Calphalon and Breville. See at Best Buy

Wayfair/CNET Wayfair Save up to 70% on home furnishings If your home needs it, Wayfair probably has it. The megaretailer has trendy furniture, bedding, kitchen tools, lighting and linens. Most of it is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, some as much as 70% off. See at Wayfair

Society6 Society6 Save up to 40% on colorful home decor This trendy home decor site features original art and classic prints emblazoned on everything from phone cases to shower curtains. Society6 is offering up to 40% off colorful home accessories and wall art for Presidents Day weekend. See at Society6

Hai Hai smart showerhead: $149 Save 25% Hai is a smart showerhead that allows for custom spray, increased pressure and vitamin and essential oil infusions for a spa-like experience at home. Hai's signature smart showerhead is normally $199, but you can bag one for $149 with this Prez Day deal -- ends Feb. 20. $149 at Hai

Ninja/CNET Ninja air fryer: $69 Save $20 The Ninja pod air fryer is our top-rated model. It's powerful, built to last and blasts all our favorite snacks to a crispy perfection in minutes. It's down to $69 at Walmart when you pickup in-store or use local delivery. Amazon also has it for just $80 if you need it shipped directly to you, just use the digital coupon on Amazon. $69 at Walmart $80 at Amazon

Made In Made In Save 25% on premium cookware Made In cookware isn't just sturdy and designed like professional cookware, it's also a joy to use, and the pots and pans look like a million bucks. Speaking of bucks, this kitchen equipment is on the pricey side, which is why we're always excited to come across a sale. For Presidents Day, Made In cookware and kitchen tools are down as much as 25% on select individual pieces and bundles, including the excellent stainless steel and nonstick lines. See at Made In

Bokksu Market Bokksu Save 75% on premium Japanese snacks If you like snacks but are tired of the run-of-the-mill selection at your convenience store or newsstand, Bokksu has a sprawling selection of Japanese snacks. We've tested several bundles and let's just say they didn't last long. You can score one of Bokksu's premium sweet treat packs with 18 snacks for just $12 (normally $50). Or shop the full sale with savory snacks, soda, tea, pantry items and more. See at Bokksu Market

Roborock Roborock Q7 Max Plus: $520 Save $350 The Roborock Q7 Max Plus is an all-in-one vacuum and mop that does the work for you. It's one of the most advanced robot vac models and it's currently down to $500 (normally $870) at Best Buy for Presidents Day weekend. $520 at Best Buy

Save up to 80% on meal kits and prepared meals

Meal kits and meal delivery services are offering huge discounts for Presidents Day. Blue Apron

Plus, if you've been wanting to try a healthy and convenient meal kit, service or prepared meal subscription, Presidents Day is a good time to sign up for one. Most meal delivery services are running huge discounts, such as $100 off your first few deliveries from Purple Carrot or $60 off your first batch of healthy, premade, vegan meals from Daily Harvest.

