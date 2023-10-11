Best October Prime Day Video Game Deals
From Madden to Mario + Rabbids, here are the best deals we've seen for video games.
From the latest Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, now is a good time to get that video game you've been eyeing.
Day 2 of Amazon's October Prime Day event is winding down, so if you want to grab a bargain, hit up Amazon or Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale fast. Here are the best game deals we've seen across the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.
Become a student of witchcraft and wizardry in the latest Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, now 21% off on PlayStation 5.
The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch has already sold out at Amazon at its Prime Day sale point, but is still available at Walmart for $48.
This single-player crossover title for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action.
Take control of your favorite team in Madden 24, now 39% off. The discount applies to both Xbox and PlayStation versions.
With Halloween just around the corner, its a great time to jump into the next-gen remake of this terrifying classic. PlayStation users can grab it for the all-time low price of just $39 right now, and it's just $1 more for Xbox users.
More October Prime Day video game deals:
- Pokemon Violet (Switch): $47 (save $13)
- Demon's Souls (PS5): $30 (save $40)
- Pocky and Rocky Reshrined (Switch): $14 (save $16)
- Bayonetta 3 (Switch): $37 (save $23)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch): $34 (save $26)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5): $29 (save $41)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5): $44 (save $16)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4): $45 (save $15)
- Street Fighter 6 (Xbox): $40 (save $20)
- Road 96 (PS4): $15 (save $15)
- Maneater APEX Edition (PS4): $10 (save $20)
- Maneater APEX Edition (Xbox): $10 (save $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5): $10 (save $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch): $25 (save $15)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (PS4): $25 (save $15)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox): $25 (save $15)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Xbox): $20 (save $40)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch): $30 (save $30)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS4): $10 (save $10)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox): $10 (save $10)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5): $22 (save $18)
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr - Ultimate Edition (PS5): $25 (save $25)
- Octopath Traveler II (PS5): $28 (save $32)
- Deathloop (Xbox): $15 (save $45)
- Darksiders III (Switch): $22 (save $18)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch): $40 (save $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5): $30 (save $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5): $30 (save $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4): $25 (save $25)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Xbox): $25 (save $25)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (Switch): $20 (save $10)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5): $20 (save $10)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS4): $20 (save $10)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (Xbox): $20 (save $10)
- PDP Victrix Pro FS Playstation Fight Stick (PS4, PS5, PC): $320 (save $80)
- Pokemon GO Plus Plus: $52 (save $3)
- Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: $40 (save $30)
- Sakuna of Rice and Ruin (Switch): $20 (save $10)
- Sakuna of Rice and Ruin Divine Edition (PS4): $30 (save $20)
- Judgement (Xbox): $15 (save $25)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4): $16 (save $36)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): $20 (save $20)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (Xbox): $10 (save $50)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4): $15 (save $45)
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS5): $20 (save $40)
- Digimon Survive (PS4): $10 (save $10)
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case (PS4): $20 (save $30)
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case (Switch): $20 (save $20)
