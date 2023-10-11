X
Best October Prime Day Video Game Deals

From Madden to Mario + Rabbids, here are the best deals we've seen for video games.

From the latest Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, now is a good time to get that video game you've been eyeing. 

Day 2 of Amazon's October Prime Day event is winding down, so if you want to grab a bargain, hit up Amazon or Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale fast. Here are the best game deals we've seen across the Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): $55

Become a student of witchcraft and wizardry in the latest Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, now 21% off on PlayStation 5.

Details
Save $15
$55 at Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): $48

The latest and possibly greatest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, on Nintendo Switch has already sold out at Amazon at its Prime Day sale point, but is still available at Walmart for $48.

Details
Save $22
$48 at Walmart

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch): $20

This single-player crossover title for the Switch combines the worlds of Mario and Rayman for tactical turn-based action. 

Details
Save $40
$20 at Amazon

Madden 24 (Xbox/PS5): $43

Take control of your favorite team in Madden 24, now 39% off. The discount applies to both Xbox and PlayStation versions. 

Details
Save $27
$43 at Amazon

Resident Evil 4 (PS5): $39

With Halloween just around the corner, its a great time to jump into the next-gen remake of this terrifying classic. PlayStation users can grab it for the all-time low price of just $39 right now, and it's just $1 more for Xbox users.

Details
Save $21
$39 at Amazon

