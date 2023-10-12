Best Post-Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Still Shop Right Now
Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but these Apple deals are still going strong.
Best deals right now
Though we're beyond the end point of Amazon's October Prime Day event, there's a surprising amount of Apple deals you can still snag today. Given how infrequent Apple discounts tend to be, now is a rare opportunity to snap up a new Mac, iPad, Apple Watch or set of AirPods without paying full price.
We're keeping this list refreshed for a little longer even though Prime Day is over, so keep checking back for the best Apple Prime Day deals that are still available.
Best October Prime Day Mac deals
Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long.
The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it.
More Prime deals on Macs:
- 13-inch MacBook Air M1: $750 (save $250)
- 13-inch MacBook Air M2: $899 (save $200)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro M2: $1,049 (save $250)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $2,300 (save $199)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $1,949 (save $750)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max: $2,399 (save $1,100)
- Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100)
Best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals
It might not be the best Apple Watch money can buy right now, but it isn't all that far off this year's Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of features and functionality. It still has an always-on display, lifesaving health features and a whole lot more to offer.
If you want to dip your toe into the Apple Watch ecosystem without spending a fortune, the first-gen Apple Watch SE is a good starter smartwatch. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of the later models, but it can track workouts, heart rate, sleep and more while also giving you your notifications on your wrist.
More Prime Deals on Apple Watches:
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $774 (save $25)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8: $319 (save $80)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (stainless steel, GPS + cellular): $549 (save $150)
- 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + cellular): $379 (save $150)
- 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $219 (save $30)
Best October Prime Day iPad deals
You can pick up this sleek and user-friendly Apple tablet for just $249 right now -- matching the best price we've ever seen.
The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot.
More Prime Deals on iPads:
- Apple iPad 10th-gen: $399 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Air 5th-gen: $551 (save $48)
- Apple iPad Mini 6th-gen: $400 (save $99)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch 128GB: $1,049 (save $50)
Best October Prime Day AirPods deals
If you don't mind how you charge your AirPods Pro, Walmart still has the Lightning-equipped model at their Prime Day price of $189. That's $60 off and $11 less than the USB-C version.
Apple's updated AirPods Pro 2 featuring a USB-C-enabled charging case are down to $200 at Amazon -- a $49 discount.
More Prime Day Deals on AirPods:
- Apple AirPods 3rd-gen: $150 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods Max: $480 (save $69)
- Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $89 (save $40)
Best October Prime Day accessory deals
The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find.
More Prime Deals on accessories:
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $96 (save $33)
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $115 (save $14)
- Apple Pencil 1st-gen: $89 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil 2nd-gen: $120 (save $9)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $33 (save $6)
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $94 (save $5)
- Apple MagSafe Duo: $109 (save $20)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: $35 (save $14)
- Apple 60W woven USB-C cable: $17 (save $2)
