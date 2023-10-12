X
Best Post-Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Still Shop Right Now

Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but these Apple deals are still going strong.

Though we're beyond the end point of Amazon's October Prime Day event, there's a surprising amount of Apple deals you can still snag today. Given how infrequent Apple discounts tend to be, now is a rare opportunity to snap up a new Mac, iPad, Apple Watch or set of AirPods without paying full price. 

We're keeping this list refreshed for a little longer even though Prime Day is over, so keep checking back for the best Apple Prime Day deals that are still available. 

Best October Prime Day Mac deals

15-inch MacBook Air M2: $1,049

Apple's big new MacBook Air is getting its most substantial price cut to date -- but this deal won't last for long.

Details
Save $250
$1,049 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display with Tilt-Adjustable Stand: $1,399

The Apple Studio Display is one of the few 5K displays at the 27-inch size that ensures Retina display levels of pinpoint sharp text and images. And now you can get one with a tilt-adjustable stand without paying full price for it.

Details
Save $200
$1,399 at Amazon

More Prime deals on Macs:

Best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8: $300

It might not be the best Apple Watch money can buy right now, but it isn't all that far off this year's Apple Watch Series 9 in terms of features and functionality. It still has an always-on display, lifesaving health features and a whole lot more to offer.

Details
Save $99
$300 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE: $149

If you want to dip your toe into the Apple Watch ecosystem without spending a fortune, the first-gen Apple Watch SE is a good starter smartwatch. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of the later models, but it can track workouts, heart rate, sleep and more while also giving you your notifications on your wrist. 

Details
Save $160
$149 at Walmart

More Prime Deals on Apple Watches:

Best October Prime Day iPad deals

iPad (9th gen): $249

You can pick up this sleek and user-friendly Apple tablet for just $249 right now -- matching the best price we've ever seen.

Details
Save $80
$249 at Walmart

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 512GB: $1,299

The M2 iPad Pro is the fastest iPad ever made and the gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display ensures apps, games, and videos look stunning. Right now this 512GB model is available with a $100 discount to boot.

Details
Save $100
$1,299 at Amazon

More Prime Deals on iPads:

Best October Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (Lightning): $189

If you don't mind how you charge your AirPods Pro, Walmart still has the Lightning-equipped model at their Prime Day price of $189. That's $60 off and $11 less than the USB-C version.

Details
Save $60
$189 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (USB-C): $200

Apple's updated AirPods Pro 2 featuring a USB-C-enabled charging case are down to $200 at Amazon -- a $49 discount. 

Details
Save $49
$200 at Amazon

More Prime Day Deals on AirPods:

Best October Prime Day accessory deals

Apple AirTags 4-pack: $89

The AirTag is a great way to make sure that you never lose your keys, bag, purse, or just about anything else. And with four of them in this pack, you can put one on all those things you can never seem to find.

Details
Save $10
$89 at Amazon

More Prime Deals on accessories:

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

