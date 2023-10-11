The Best Cotton Dish Towels on Amazon (Yes, I Did the Research) Are $9 for 6 Right Now

Sure, Prime Day is great for scoring a new set of earbuds or a powerful Vitamix blender, but you'd also be wise to stock up on the small, everyday stuff while it's cheap. Speaking of which, my favorite 6-pack of 100% cotton, waffle dish towels is down to $9 for Prime Day.

Homaxy

I bought these towels earlier in the year at full price (d'oh!) after wasting half an afternoon digging into reviews to find the best value towels on Amazon's sprawling website. My research paid off as I was pleased with the blue dish towels, even at $14, and I'm even more thrilled to snatch another set of six at this Prime Day low of just $9. The dish towels are 100% cotton and soft and very absorbent but dry with a speed that can only be possible through some form of witchcraft.

They are nice enough to use as napkins in a pinch. David Watsky/CNET

All-in-all, a fabulous set of utility kitchen towels or washcloths at an excellent price for Prime Day.