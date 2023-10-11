X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The Best Cotton Dish Towels on Amazon (Yes, I Did the Research) Are $9 for 6 Right Now

These durable towels are soft, dry quickly and look great. I'm definitely bagging another set for Prime Day.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
person washing dishes

These towels are sturdy enough to handle dishes, absorbent to clean up messes and have a quick drying time.

 Homaxy

Sure, Prime Day is great for scoring a new set of earbuds or a powerful Vitamix blender, but you'd also be wise to stock up on the small, everyday stuff while it's cheap. Speaking of which, my favorite 6-pack of 100% cotton, waffle dish towels is down to $9 for Prime Day

See at Amazon
stack of blue dish towels
Homaxy

I bought these towels earlier in the year at full price (d'oh!) after wasting half an afternoon digging into reviews to find the best value towels on Amazon's sprawling website. My research paid off as I was pleased with the blue dish towels, even at $14, and I'm even more thrilled to snatch another set of six at this Prime Day low of just $9. The dish towels are 100% cotton and soft and very absorbent but dry with a speed that can only be possible through some form of witchcraft. 

towel with fork on table

They are nice enough to use as napkins in a pinch.

 David Watsky/CNET

All-in-all, a fabulous set of utility kitchen towels or washcloths at an excellent price for Prime Day.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image