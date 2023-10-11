Score a Vitamix Explorian Blender for $190 on Amazon

If you're hunting down deals for October Prime Day, there are some Vitamix deals happening now that are worth a look. With the ability to do so much, and do it well, a Vitamix remains a great investment in your kitchen arsenal. But it is an investment: The popular models start at $350 and go up from there. That's why we were excited to see a few premium Vitamix models marked down as low as $300 for a new Vitamix 5200 and $190 for renewed.

Speaking of renewed or refurbished Vitamix blenders, if you want a true power blender but don't want to shell out $500, it's definitely worth considering. For some peace of mind, Amazon includes a one-year warranty on Vitamix refurbs.

Amazon Vitamix 5200 (new): $300 Save $250 A great model for everyday use, the Vitamix 5200 gives you 1200 watts of power and control over whatever is inside so you can fine-tune everything from smooth purees and sauces to chunky salsas and smoothies just as you like them. The 64-ounce container is plenty of room for most big jobs and recipes. This is very near an all-time low sale price for the 5200. $300 at Amazon