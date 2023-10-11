X
Score a Vitamix Explorian Blender for $190 on Amazon

The mighty Vitamix is certified renewed but about half the price of a new model.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
If you're hunting down deals for October Prime Day, there are some Vitamix deals happening now that are worth a look. With the ability to do so much, and do it well, a Vitamix remains a great investment in your kitchen arsenal. But it is an investment: The popular models start at $350 and go up from there. That's why we were excited to see a few premium Vitamix models marked down as low as $300 for a new Vitamix 5200 and $190 for renewed

Speaking of renewed or refurbished Vitamix blenders, if you want a true power blender but don't want to shell out $500, it's definitely worth considering. For some peace of mind, Amazon includes a one-year warranty on Vitamix refurbs.  

vitamix-e310-black-nutbutter.jpg
Vitamix

Vitamix Explorian (reconditioned): $190

You save $100

This is Vitamix's popular and powerful entry-level model. It has a low-profile canister to fit into smaller spaces. The blender is down nearly $100 from the normal price for a refurbished model.

$189 at Amazon
vitamix-explorian-series

Vitamix Explorian (new): $290

Save $60

For $100 more, you can bag a brand new Explorian -- also on sale for Prime's Big Deal Days.

$290 at Amazon$300 at Best Buy
the Vitamix 5200 blender sits on a kitchen counter with dishes
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 (new): $300

Save $250

A great model for everyday use, the Vitamix 5200 gives you 1200 watts of power and control over whatever is inside so you can fine-tune everything from smooth purees and sauces to chunky salsas and smoothies just as you like them. The 64-ounce container is plenty of room for most big jobs and recipes. This is very near an all-time low sale price for the 5200.

$300 at Amazon
im.png
Home & Cook Sales

Vitamix immersion blender: $120

You save $30

Bring the power of the Vitamix right inside your soup pot or Dutch oven for added safety and convenience. The powerful immersion blender is down $30 right now.

$120 at Amazon
