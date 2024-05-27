Best Buy Members Get a Free TV With a Copilot Plus PC Purchase

If you're shopping for a new PC or 4K TV during Memorial Day weekend, Best Buy is offering a two-for-one deal that could be just what you're looking for -- especially if want a Microsoft Copilot Plus PC. The retailer is offering a free 50-inch 4K TV with the purchase of select devices from Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, HP or Lenovo. But there's a catch: the offer is only for those with My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total memberships, which cost $50 or $180 annually, respectively.

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot Plus PC and receive a Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K UHD TV. The device hits the market on June 18, but the TV will automatically be added to your order. Copilot Plus PCs from Dell, Microsoft, HP and Lenovo are also available for pre-order (with June release dates), and they land you a free Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV. PC prices range from $1,000 to $2,100, depending on the device's features.

Copilot Plus PCs are Microsoft's new Windows-powered computer models built with AI functions. The company introduced the technology during an event on May 20, describing the new systems as the "fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built." Features include Recall, image editing and creating powered by artificial intelligence and Qualcomm chips.