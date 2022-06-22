Best Buy Fourth of July Sale: Save Big With Appliance Deals

Being a few weeks away from Independence Day hasn't stopped a bunch of retailers from starting their annual Fourth of July sales. Best Buy on Wednesday kicked off its sale season with Fourth of July deals across a multitude of appliances, with direct discounts, bundle offers and up to $250 in free gift cards.

The sale features all of the major appliances your home needs including refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, washers and more. There are even some discounts on smaller essentials like vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, stand mixers and blenders. Basically, if it goes in your kitchen or utility room, you can probably find it on sale at Best Buy right now. If you're in the market for any appliance upgrades, now's a great time to buy.

We've pulled out some of our favorite deals from the Best Buy Fourth of July sale below so you can get straight to saving. We expect the full Best Buy Fourth of July sale to go live in the coming days and we'll keep this list updated as new deals are launched. That way you'll be able to decide whether to shop Fourth of July sales or the Prime Day deals that are yet to come.

Best Buy Fourth of July Sale: Appliance Deals