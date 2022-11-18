Best Black Friday TV Deals of 2022: Save Up to $800 on LG OLED, TCL Google TVs and More

It's that time of the year: peak TV sale season, aka Black Friday. From now until the close of Cyber Monday you can expect some of the best TV prices of the year at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. A lot of TVs will go on sale, but telling which ones are actual deals can be difficult.

Below you'll find a few handpicked TV deals I think are worth your time. They're either great prices on entry-level -- cheap, budget, whatever you want to call them -- TVs or discounts on some of the best TVs I've reviewed at any price. Look for more updates and deals soon.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Onn This is simply one of the lowest prices we've seen on any 40-inch TV so far. Onn is Walmart's own brand and we haven't tested any Onn TVs, so we can't speak to its picture quality, but at this price it's tempting nonetheless. And it runs the Roku TV operating system, our favorite. For an idea of comparable models we have tested, check out our budget TVs roundup.

TCL The TCL 5-Series doesn't have the same level of picture quality as our favorite TV for the money, the 6-Series, but this is a great price on a midrange model. The Google TV operating system is also second fiddle to Roku in our book, but again... price. Note that you need to be signed in to Best Buy to see this price. You're receiving price alerts for 55-inch TCL 5-Series Google TV: $200

Hisense/CNET In our budget TVs roundup, the A6 didn't quite match the image quality of TCL and Vizio, but if you just want to pay as little as possible for a 75-inch screen, this is a great deal. We also liked its Google TV operating system, although not as much as Roku, and it moved a bit slowly on the A6. Then again, for this price you could always add a separate streaming device and still come out ahead. You're receiving price alerts for 75-inch Hisense A6: $500

Amazon OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of TV picture quality and, while we haven't reviewed the A2 series yet, it should come close to the picture of the excellent C2 (which is also on sale, see below). This is a great price on an OLED TV, in part because of its smaller size and also because the A2 lacks the image quality features of models like the C2. That said, it's still a heck of a deal. Note that you need to be signed in to Best Buy's site to get this price.

David Katzmaier Among 65-inch TVs we have reviewed, this Hisense U8H looks like the best Black Friday deal so far. Its image quality is just tremendous, thanks to superb brightness, and right now the price sits between the Vizio MQX and the TCL 6-Series, which are $50 more and less expensive, respectively. Until those prices change, the Hisense is our pick, although all three are excellent. You're receiving price alerts for 65-inch Hisense U8H: $900

Amazon The C2 is our favorite high-end TV for the money in 2022, and this is the best price of the year so far. Sure it's still expensive, but it beats any non-OLED TV we've tested with perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing. It's also available in other sizes, from 42 to 83 inches. Note that in previous years LG slashed the price of its "C" models earlier in November than it has this year. For that reason we don't expect a big price drop on this TV between now and Black Friday, but you never know. Read our LG OLED C2 Series 2022 review. You're receiving price alerts for 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED TV: $1,700



