Black Friday Target Deals Still Live: Price Drops Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday 2022 sales are fading but many of the best deals are still live. And Cyber Monday deals are starting to creep into the mix at Target and elsewhere. In fact, all the major retailers -- including Amazon and Best Buy -- have massive sales this year, with prices slashed on a huge number of products from brands including Apple, LG, Nintendo and more.

Target rolled out its largest Black Friday week event ever earlier in the week, putting more than 1 million items on sale -- tech, toys, appliances and everything else. There are also a variety of early Cyber Monday deals on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys, games and more.

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. Deals come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Black Friday savings that Target has to offer.

Apple Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Target, where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall.

Nintendo/CNET The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch. You're receiving price alerts for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: $300

Meta Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off. You're receiving price alerts for Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Sony Noise-canceling headphones are a great way to relax with your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks. (Frankly, there are times we wear them with no audio just to sit in silence.) These Sony headphones are perfect for that since they fit over your ears to help block more external sound. The battery lasts for up to 35 hours and has USB-C quick charging. Target has a lot of other headphones on sale for Black Friday, too, including gaming headsets.

Lenovo For an entry-level, midsize laptop, it's hard to beat the Lenovo Ideapad 1i. It offers a thin and light design, and this spec at $240 off includes an Intel Core i3 processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. It's usually $540. You're receiving price alerts for Lenovo 14" IdeaPad 1i Laptop with Windows 11 Home in S Mode - Intel Core i3 Processor - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Storage - Gray (82QC004BUS)

KitchenAid KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl. You're receiving price alerts for KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus 5-Quart Stand Mixer (Metallic Chrome)

Dyson Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds. You're receiving price alerts for Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum, floor care appliances and accessories

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection. You're receiving price alerts for LG SP2 Soundbar: $100

Keurig The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $50 off several different colors, dropping the price down to just $50.

Gourmia There's a good reason that air fryers have gotten so popular recently. They're faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and a lot healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a midsize Gourmia air fryer for nearly half off the usual price. It boasts 1,500 watts of cooking power, and has 12 preprogrammed functions, including fry, bake, dehydrate and more. And the removable basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe, so clean up is a breeze as well. You're receiving price alerts for Gourmia 5-quart digital air fryer: $40

More Target Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday deals

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to buy online but pick your item up in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.