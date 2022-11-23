Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2022

The best and easiest way to improve the sound quality of your television is to invest in a soundbar. Installation is easy -- just a single cable -- and with this year's Black Friday sales, soundbars are affordable too.

The best deal we've seen so far is the -- a combo 4K streamer/soundbar which is now $80 (save $50). But that's not the only good deal to be had in 2022, with $100 off the excellent and $90 off the Dolby Atmos-toting .

If you're looking for more savings, check out the best TVs for Black Friday, best Sonos bargains and the best deals of Black Friday overall.

Sarah Tew/CNET A combination soundbar and 4K HDR streamer, Roku's Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue. Read our Roku Streambar review. You're receiving price alerts for Roku Streambar

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Polk Signa S3 offers excellent music reproduction as well as superb movie sound. At $199 it represents a top-tier value. Read our Polk Signa S3 review. You're receiving price alerts for Polk Signa S3

Ty Pendlebury/CNET Another great soundbar, this time from Klipsch, and one with arguably the best design of anything here. The Cinema 400 offers exposed, horn-loaded tweeters and a large subwoofer, but sound quality hasn't been forgotten either. This soundbar is an excellent performer. Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review. You're receiving price alerts for Klipsch Cinema 400

Ty Pendlebury/CNET At $500 the Vizio M512a-H6 was already a steal but with an extra $150 off it's the best Dolby Atmos deal available for this holiday season. It offers dedicated height channels as well as a powerful sub and surround sound. It sounds better than anything else under $500. You're receiving price alerts for Vizio M512a-H6

Sonos The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a solid performer, and it's loaded with features too. It offers convincing Dolby Atmos height effects and a wealth of streaming services on tap. At $90 off it's a great deal. You're receiving price alerts for Sonos Beam (Gen 2, Black)

Compact and offering powerful movie sound the Vizio V21 is another undeniable bargain from the venerable TV manufacturer. Read our Vizio V21 review. You're receiving price alerts for Vizio V21

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Zvox Accuvoice AV357 offers excellent dialog reproduction in a very compact cabinet. Great for people who need a little help in hearing mumbly TV shows. Read our Zvox AV357 review. You're receiving price alerts for Zvox AV357