Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2022

Save on soundbars from Bose, Sonos, Roku, Klipsch and more.

The best and easiest way to improve the sound quality of your television is to invest in a soundbar. Installation is easy -- just a single cable -- and with this year's Black Friday sales, soundbars are affordable too.

The best deal we've seen so far is the Roku Streambar -- a combo 4K streamer/soundbar which is now $80 (save $50). But that's not the only good deal to be had in 2022, with $100 off the excellent Polk Signa S3 and $90 off the Dolby Atmos-toting Sonos Beam Gen 2.

Roku Streambar $80

Save $50

A combination soundbar and 4K HDR streamer, Roku's Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue. 

Read our Roku Streambar review.

 

$80 at Amazon
Polk Signa S3 $199

Save $100

The Polk Signa S3 offers excellent music reproduction as well as superb movie sound. At $199 it represents a top-tier value. 

Read our Polk Signa S3 review.

 

$199 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
Klipsch Cinema 400 $230

Save $99

Another great soundbar, this time from Klipsch, and one with arguably the best design of anything here. The Cinema 400 offers exposed, horn-loaded tweeters and a large subwoofer, but sound quality hasn't been forgotten either. This soundbar is an excellent performer. 

Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

 

$230 at Amazon
Vizio M512a-H6 $350

Save $150

At $500 the Vizio M512a-H6 was already a steal but with an extra $150 off it's the best Dolby Atmos deal available for this holiday season. It offers dedicated height channels as well as a powerful sub and surround sound. It sounds better than anything else under $500. 

$350 at Amazon
Sonos Beam Gen 2 $359

Save $90

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a solid performer, and it's loaded with features too. It offers convincing Dolby Atmos height effects and a wealth of streaming services on tap. At $90 off it's a great deal. 

$359 at Sonos
Vizio V21 $130

Save $70

Compact and offering powerful movie sound the Vizio V21 is another undeniable bargain from the venerable TV manufacturer. 

Read our Vizio V21 review.

 

$130 at Target
Zvox Accuvoice AV357 $220

Save $130

The Zvox Accuvoice AV357 offers excellent dialog reproduction in a very compact cabinet. Great for people who need a little help in hearing mumbly TV shows.

Read our Zvox AV357 review.

 

$220 at Amazon
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 $799

Save $100

Bose makes some excellent soundbars, and the Smart Soundbar 600 goes toe-to-toe with the Sonos Arc with great Dolby Atmos performance. With great streaming options this Bose is an excellent all around package  

$799 at Amazon
