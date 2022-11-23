Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2022

The best and easiest way to improve the sound quality of your television is to invest in a soundbar. Installation is easy -- just a single cable -- and with this year's Black Friday sales, soundbars are affordable too.
The best deal we've seen so far is the Roku Streambar -- a combo 4K streamer/soundbar which is now $80 (save $50). But that's not the only good deal to be had in 2022, with $100 off the excellent Polk Signa S3 and $90 off the Dolby Atmos-toting Sonos Beam Gen 2.
A combination soundbar and 4K HDR streamer, Roku's Streambar is an excellent way to "smartify" a bedroom TV with improved sound and streaming in one fell swoop. This compact speaker will outperform the sound in just about any television, and is especially good at elevating hard-to-understand dialogue.
The Polk Signa S3 offers excellent music reproduction as well as superb movie sound. At $199 it represents a top-tier value.
Another great soundbar, this time from Klipsch, and one with arguably the best design of anything here. The Cinema 400 offers exposed, horn-loaded tweeters and a large subwoofer, but sound quality hasn't been forgotten either. This soundbar is an excellent performer.
At $500 the Vizio M512a-H6 was already a steal but with an extra $150 off it's the best Dolby Atmos deal available for this holiday season. It offers dedicated height channels as well as a powerful sub and surround sound. It sounds better than anything else under $500.
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a solid performer, and it's loaded with features too. It offers convincing Dolby Atmos height effects and a wealth of streaming services on tap. At $90 off it's a great deal.
Compact and offering powerful movie sound the Vizio V21 is another undeniable bargain from the venerable TV manufacturer.
The Zvox Accuvoice AV357 offers excellent dialog reproduction in a very compact cabinet. Great for people who need a little help in hearing mumbly TV shows.
Bose makes some excellent soundbars, and the Smart Soundbar 600 goes toe-to-toe with the Sonos Arc with great Dolby Atmos performance. With great streaming options this Bose is an excellent all around package