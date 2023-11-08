Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: Save on Ninja, Cuisinart and Other Top-Rated Models

With maybe the exception of the Instant Pot trend, air fryers have become the buzziest kitchen gadget around. If you've been wavering on whether to invest in one, now's a great time to go shopping, thanks to Black Friday. And for the foodies in your life, air fryers make a great holiday gift, allowing at-home chefs to fry, roast, dehydrate and cook so many kinds of foods.

Not all air fryers are equal. One of the primary differences is quart size: just how much food you can cook at once. Some are small and easy to integrate into even the most compact of kitchens. Others are supersized, allowing you to cook more than one item at a time -- perfect for families. There are also air-frying toaster ovens, which get you the best of both worlds: a countertop oven and an air fryer.

Keep reading to see the best Black Friday air fryer deals. We'll keep this post updated regularly to make sure you have the best deals right at your fingertips.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

Gourmia 2-quart digital air fryer: $30 This compact air fryer is a great, inexpensive option even when it isn't on sale, but currently you can nab it at Target for $30. Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and more using one of the 10 one-touch cooking presets. We found this to be the best compact air fryer. Details Save $20 $30 at Target

Black Friday air fryer deals

Which air fryers will be on sale for Black Friday?

Many of the top brands for air fryers, including Ninja, Cusinart and Gourmia, are offering Black Friday discounts on the latest models. These aren't limited to traditional air fryers. Black Friday deals include countertop oven–air fryer combos, air fryers with dual baskets, and even pressure cooker–air fryer hybrids.

Where should I shop for the best Black Friday air fryer deals?

Though Black Friday means many top retailers are offering deals, we've seen some of the best prices at big stores like Best Buy and Target, as well as during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Right now we haven't seen as many discounts directly on the brands' websites. For example, Ninja has discounts on some product combos, but it isn't yet offering pricing that's competitive with the big stores. If you're in the market for an air fryer, be sure to return to this article, because we'll update and add deals as we find them.