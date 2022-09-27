Best Amazon Deals: Bose Headphones, Nest Wifi and More

Amazon is often the go-to place for anything you buy online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you'll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.

You'll find deals on Echo devices, mesh Wi-Fi systems and portable SSDs below, all of which have been given the seal of approval from our team of experts as a deal worthy of your hard-earned cash. This list is updated daily so you're only going to see current deals, too.

Best Amazon deals to shop today

Amazon Smart displays are growing in popularity, as these versatile devices offer a range of features that include streaming video and music, checking the weather, setting alarms and displaying photos. Amazon's Echo lineup is a popular option, and right now you can snag some serious savings ahead of Amazon's event unveiling new devices and services, which is set to take place Sept. 28.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple just unveiled the second-gen AirPods Pro, meaning retailers are selling off their remaining stock of the original AirPods Pro at a discount. Amazon is one such retailer and the AirPods Pro are down to just $180 there, $69 off their retail price, making now a great time to snag a set if you don't need the latest and greatest version. You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2021, MagSafe case)

Amazon Want a great Wi-Fi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.

Liquid I.V. Even in cooler temperatures, staying properly hydrated is critical to staying healthy and feeling your best. Drinking plenty of water is a good place to start, but if you're going to be doing a lot of sweating while training or working, you'll need to replenish your electrolytes, too. Liquid I.V. is a stir-in hydration multiplier and a lower-calorie alternative to sugary sports drinks. And right now, you can stock up on these handy, portable packets at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 31% off packs of Liquid I.V. hydration multipliers and boosters.

Apple In recent years, Apple's MacBook Air has been a top pick for those favoring portability, thanks to its thin-and-light design. In 2020, the machine was revolutionized with Apple silicon, upping its power and adding hours of battery life without increasing in bulk or price. Though the 2020 MacBook Air M1 has since been replaced by 2022's MacBook Air M2, it's still one of the best MacBooks you can buy today and doesn't require that you spend $1,200. Right now you can get one on Amazon, which dropped its price to just $850. Read our Apple MacBook Air M1 (Late 2020) review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB, space gray)

Bose If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45s are one of the best you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite full-size headphones on the market right now, high on our lists of best over-ear headphones and best noise-canceling headphones. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $249 -- $80 off and a match for the lowest price we've seen. You're receiving price alerts for Bose QuietComfort 45

Nokia Amazon is offering one of the lowest all-time prices on the affordable Nokia G10 Android phone. The unlocked dual-SIM device offers a 6.5-inch display, 13-megapixel triple camera system and 32GB storage (expandable via microSD up to 512GB). Perhaps the most notable feature is its three-day battery life. Note that the phone only works with GSM carriers. You're receiving price alerts for Nokia G10: $131

Sony/CNET Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings as high as $102 for a limited time and a variety of colors to choose from.

Levoit An air purifier is a must-have home appliance if you have pets or allergies, or if you just want to fend off dry throats and nightly congestion. This model from Levoit is on sale with $20 off -- equalling its best price of 2022 -- and traps at least 99.97% of airborne particles with its three-stage True HEPA filtration system. It also runs quietly at less than 26 decibels.

Samsung There's more than one way to protect your data. Yes, you'll want to make sure it's safe from hackers and prying eyes, but you'll also want to make sure you're storing your files somewhere that's not at risk of their being damaged or corrupted. And that's especially true if you need to take them with you on the go. If you're looking for a portable storage drive that offers serious protection, you'll want to consider the Samsung T7 Shield -- and right now you can pick up either the 1TB or 2TB model at a discount.

Amazon Amazon is expected to unveil some new devices at its invite-only event tomorrow, and the online retailer must be looking to unload some of its current lineup before then because it's offering a great deal on its most advanced smart speaker to date. Right now, you can pick up an Amazon Echo Studio bundle, which also includes an Echo Sub wireless subwoofer, on sale for just $247, which saves you $82 compared to the usual price. This deal is exclusive to Prime Members, and expires on Sept. 30, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to take advantage of this discount.

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

