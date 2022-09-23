Best Amazon Deals: Beats Fit Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More

Amazon offers some of the best prices on the web so it's often the starting point for buying pretty much anything online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.

You'll find deals on Echo devices, air fryers and wireless earbuds below, all of which have been given the seal of approval from our team of experts as a deal worthy of your hard-earned cash. This list is updated daily so you're only going to see current deals, too.

Best Amazon deals to shop today

Amazon Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices. The Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price yet with this $50 discount.

Angry Orange Rid carpets and upholstery of pet-related smells and stains with this one-day sale on Angry Orange products. You can save as much as 32% on spray bottles, refills and even UV flashlights to help you replace pet odors with fresh citrus.

Sony/CNET Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings as high as $102 for a limited time and a variety of colors to choose from.

Apple In recent years, Apple's MacBook Air has been a top pick for those favoring portability, thanks to its thin-and-light design. In 2020, the machine was revolutionized with Apple silicon, upping its power and adding hours of battery life without increasing in bulk or price. Though the 2020 MacBook Air M1 has since been replaced by 2022's MacBook Air M2, it's still one of the best MacBooks you can buy today and doesn't require that you spend $1,200. Right now you can get one on Amazon, which dropped its price to just $850. Read our Apple MacBook Air M1 (Late 2020) review. You're receiving price alerts for Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB, space gray)

Amazon It's no secret that we're big fans of the Beats Fit Pro here at CNET, but they don't seem to go on sale very often. Around the holidays we saw some price drops on these awesome AirPods Pro alternatives, but since then they've been pretty much stuck at their $200 list price. While this isn't a cash discount per se on the true wireless earbuds, it's still a deal worth considering. Amazon is offering up a free $25 gift card bundled with the headphones for $200, which is like getting $25 to spend on whatever else you want. This offer is available for all four color variations right now.

Samsung There's more than one way to protect your data. Yes, you'll want to make sure it's safe from hackers and prying eyes, but you'll also want to make sure you're storing your files somewhere that's not at risk of their being damaged or corrupted. And that's especially true if you need to take them with you on the go. If you're looking for a portable storage drive that offers serious protection, you'll want to consider the Samsung T7 Shield -- and right now you can pick up either the 1TB or 2TB model at a discount.

Energizer Whether you enjoy camping or live in an area with regular blackouts, it's a good idea to ensure you have flashlights to hand. This two-pack is 50% off right now, thanks to an on-page coupon, dropping the cost to just over $5 apiece. Powered by included CR123 batteries, these flashlights are IPX4 water resistant and provide up to 300 lumens of brightness.

Levoit An air purifier is a must-have home appliance if you have pets or allergies, or if you just want to fend off dry throats and nightly congestion. This model from Levoit is on sale with $20 off -- equalling its best price of 2022 -- and traps at least 99.97% of airborne particles with its three-stage True HEPA filtration system. It also runs quietly at less than 26 decibels.

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

