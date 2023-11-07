Bag Two Blink Outdoor Security Cameras With Half Off in This Pre-Black Friday Deal

As the early Black Friday deals start to flow we're already starting to see plenty of great ways to save some money. The Blink Outdoor Cameras are some of the best security cameras around when you consider how small and easy to set up they are. And right now you can get your hands on not one, but two of them for just $90.

That deal means that you're getting a pair of cameras at a $90 discount. But you need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal -- Best Buy says that it'll come to a close in just a matter of hours. Make sure you're paying the discounted price when placing your order in case it's already ended.

The Blink Outdoor 3 has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, which is perfect for a budget-oriented camera, and will likely work in most situations without much issue. It also has relatively good night vision, although it's only in black and white. If you want something with color or better night vision, you might want to go for the Ring Floodlight instead. Similarly, you get a 110-degree field of view, with motion sensors with alerts and live view, which isn't hidden behind a subscription cost. That's a huge plus.

Besides, the whole device is weatherproof, so you shouldn't worry about setting it up outside, but the convenience doesn't end there. Unlike many other cameras, the Outdoor 3 doesn't have an internal battery and instead runs on AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about charging it up. What's more, this pack comes with a Blink Sync Module included so you won't need to buy one just to get the best experience.

As you might imagine, the Blink Outdoor 3 also works with Alexa, which is great if you're already in the ecosystem. Of course, if you'd prefer something outside the Amazon ecosystem or want something with a better image, you can check out some of these home security camera deals for alternatives and be sure to check out our list of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for more savings.