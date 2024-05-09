Bag This Ring Video Doorbell at the Best Price We've Ever Seen While You Still Can

Whenever you think of a great video doorbell you probably think of one of the Ring offerings, right? The Ring Video Doorbell is arguably the model that kicked off a whole market of similar devices, and now you can get the iconic model for the best price we've seen to date. Amazon will sell you the doorbell in either silver or bronze for just $55 without any of those silly coupons or discount codes. But we don't expect that price to last for long, so keep that in mind.

Not a fan of Amazon? Best Buy is offering the same deal right now as well, but that $55 price only be around until the end of the day. Whichever deal takes your fancy, we'd suggest placing that order sooner rather than later.

No matter where you shop, you'll get a solid smart home deal and a great way to secure your home even when you aren't there. You'll enjoy a Full HD 1080p video feed as well as support for cloud storage, ensuring you can see recordings no matter where you happen to be in the world. There's also support for advanced features including real-time notifications, so you know someone's at the door, as well as two-way audio -- perfect for speaking to guests who've arrived or thanking your delivery driver when your package is placed on the porch.

Because the Ring Video Doorbell works with Amazon's Alexa, users already in the Amazon ecosystem will able to hook it into your existing smart home setup. You need never wonder who is at the door again and you can't put a price on the safety aspect, either. Now you can see who's at the door without even opening it, a huge bonus for people living on their own. Just remember that these deals aren't going to be around forever, so it's best to make your purchase soon to avoid disappointment.