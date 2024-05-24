Bag a Memorial Day Nintendo Switch Bargain With Prices From Just $161

As we get closer to the big weekend, the Memorial Day deals are starting to really heat up. We've seen deep discounts on a whole range of items, but one that you can't afford to ignore is Woot's Nintendo Switch sale. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a number of different Switch systems with prices starting from just $161 currently. These prices are only going to last until the end of the month though, so keep that in mind when planning any purchase.

As mentioned, there are a few Nintendo Switch deals here starting with the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite. It's a refurbished product with no noticeable damage, and you'll get all the original accessories, including -- just note that there's no game included here. But at just $161 it's a great way to get started with Nintendo Switch gaming. There's also a refurbished Switch Lite in a pink color for a few dollars more at $165, too.

At the opposite end of the price scale, we have the v2 Nintendo Switch with gray joy-cons. It's a brand new unit but it'll come repackaged in a brown box. You'll still get all the usual accessories though and right now you'll pay just $260.

Finally, a refurbished Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy-cons can be yours for $240 as well. With all of these options available, all you need to do is pick the right one for you. And remember that while the Nintendo Switch is a great way to play games on the go, you can hook it up to a TV, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day TV deals if it's time to upgrade your old model.