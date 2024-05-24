X
Bag a Memorial Day Nintendo Switch Bargain With Prices From Just $161

This Memorial Day weekend might finally be when you treat yourself to a little slice of portable gaming heaven.

Nintendo Switch
As we get closer to the big weekend, the Memorial Day deals are starting to really heat up. We've seen deep discounts on a whole range of items, but one that you can't afford to ignore is Woot's Nintendo Switch sale. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a number of different Switch systems with prices starting from just $161 currently. These prices are only going to last until the end of the month though, so keep that in mind when planning any purchase.

As mentioned, there are a few Nintendo Switch deals here starting with the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite. It's a refurbished product with no noticeable damage, and you'll get all the original accessories, including -- just note that there's no game included here. But at just $161 it's a great way to get started with Nintendo Switch gaming. There's also a refurbished Switch Lite in a pink color for a few dollars more at $165, too.

At the opposite end of the price scale, we have the v2 Nintendo Switch with gray joy-cons. It's a brand new unit but it'll come repackaged in a brown box. You'll still get all the usual accessories though and right now you'll pay just $260.

Finally, a refurbished Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy-cons can be yours for $240 as well. With all of these options available, all you need to do is pick the right one for you. And remember that while the Nintendo Switch is a great way to play games on the go, you can hook it up to a TV, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day TV deals if it's time to upgrade your old model.