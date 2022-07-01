Apple's M1 MacBook Pro Is $300 Off in This Early Fourth of July Sale

If you're looking to score a deal on a new Mac right now, don't miss Best Buy's Fourth of July sale. For this weekend only, you can pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro there with . With a price under $1,000, it's well worth considering Apple's now previous-gen pro laptop rather than hoping for an M2 MacBook Pro deal this summer.

Though the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro model has just been replaced by the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro, the two are effectively the same design, with the M1 chip swapped out for the M2. If you don't expect to need every ounce of extra power that the M2 opens up, it's worth saving the $300 and going for the 2020 model while you still can.

With it, you'll get a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and Touch Bar. Inside, there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to go along with the M1 chip. As well as being powerful enough to take on intensive tasks like photo and video editing, the M1 chip is extremely power-efficient, meaning you'll enjoy exceptional battery life of up to 20 hours per charge.

If you need more storage, you can also save $300 on in Best Buy's Fourth of July sale. More powerful M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro models are , too.