Apple's Brand New M3 iMac Gets $100 Discount Ahead of Black Friday
The new 24-inch iMac has only been on sale for a matter of days but you can already save big on one.
The M3 24-inch iMac is a great all-in-one Mac and more than powerful enough for the vast majority of people. It's brand new, having only been on sale for a few days, but that hasn't stopped B&H Photo from selling it at a discount -- and it isn't even Black Friday yet.
The new iMac would normally cost around $1,300 but you can pick one up today for just $1,199 if you choose the base configuration and, importantly, the silver color option. We also don't know how long this deal will last, so you'll want to lock in the savings now if you've been eyeing up Apple's new desktop machine.
This 24-inch iMac, of course, comes with that new M3 chip which means you're getting an integrated system with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU married to 8GB of RAM. Storage is handled by the built-in 256GB SSD and inputs come in the form of a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.
Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 so you're all set there. Other notable features include that 24-inch Retina display and the included Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Prefer to use your own peripherals? Make sure to check out B&H Photos' Black Friday deals if you need to pick up a new input accessory -- or anything else tech for that matter.
