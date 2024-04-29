Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is at a Record Low, With $100 Off Right Now

The iPad is one of the best tablets made year-to-year, and while we wait for the potential 2024 model, you can save big on the 10th-gen version of the iPad by grabbing it for just $349 at Amazon, which is a huge $100 off. You can get it for the same price at Best Buy as well, so if you don't like shopping with Amazon, there's nothing stopping you from cashing in on the savings.

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming. Higher capacity variants are also seeing steep savings.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal.

The entry-level iPad not for you? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for savings across Apple's tablet lineup. And if you're starting to feel a little excited about the whole thing, you'll want to keep your eyes on the rumors of the first new iPad in years.