Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Lowest Price Yet With $120 Off for Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is arguably the best smartwatch you can buy right now. And the wearable is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale with a flat 30% discount. This means you can grab the $399 41mm variant for $279, with a $120 discount. The 45mm model is on sale as well. You can get it for the same discount, which brings the price down to $309 from $429.

Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 7's larger screen and faster charging make an already great smartwatch even better. With more features coming in later this year, thanks to watchOS 9, this is the best time to purchase the Series 7 at a discount.

With faster charging and a larger screen, it might feel like a refinement over the Watch Series 6, but it makes a huge difference. For instance, you get a full-fledged keyboard on the Watch Series 7 because of the larger display. Other upgrades include a more durable design, 33% faster charging and new color options on the Aluminum casing.

With WatchOS 9 adding several new features, including Medications tracking, there hasn't been a better time to buy an Apple Watch. Other features include more advanced fall detection, which can tell if you have taken a sudden tumble during a cycle or workout, plus the option to store digital versions of your ID and more.

If you have been on the fence about buying the Apple Watch Series 7, now is the best time to spend on the Apple Wearable. The $120 discount is the biggest sale offer the smartwatch has received to date and it'll be available only while the stock lasts. If you're after the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch, move quickly and cash in on the $279 deal.