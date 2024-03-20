Android Tablets From Google, Samsung and More See Monster Savings in Amazon's Spring Sale

Buying a new Android tablet just got cheaper thanks to a clutch of Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that can save you a bundle on some of the most popular Android tablets around. Google, Samsung and Lenovo are all represented with prices starting from just $100.

Whether it's a flagship Google Pixel Tablet or a bargain Lenovo tab that you're buying, these deals aren't going to stick around for long. Amazon's special event ends in just a few days which means acting now is the only way to make sure you lock these discounted prices in before they're gone for good.

Those looking for the cheapest tablet available as part of this deal need look no further than the Lenovo Tab M9, a $150 tablet that's now available for just $100. It sports a large 9-inch display and 32GB of storage and includes a folio case so you can stand it up and enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies.

Those shopping at the opposite end of the market can choose the Google Pixel Tablet from just $399. That'll get you the model with 128GB of storage and a $100 saving while a 256GB model is also available with a whopping $150 off. Both models come with an 11-inch display and are powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip. Looking for something in between these two? The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is just $150 while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is down to $350, a $100 saving.

Don't worry if Amazon doesn't have the right offer for you at the moment. Our list of the best tablet deals covers the length and breadth of the internet and is regularly updated to make sure you always get the best price available.